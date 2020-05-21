Last Chance to Enter to Score a Custom 1972 Bronco!

The early ‘70s Bronco is basically a staple on any Ford enthusiast’s list of dream rides. And now, you can bring home a custom Blue Lagoon Metallic 1972 Ford Bronco from the first-ever Bronco Dream Giveaway.
This one-off Bronco was built with off-roading adventures in mind. The body of this Bronco 4×4 has been fully restored to pristine condition, and is powered by a 392ci Ford V8 engine, based on the Ford 351 Windsor. It is backed by a C6 automatic transmission, disc brakes all around, and sits on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch rubber on all four. It has been equipped with a 9,500-pound winch, as well as a fully restored interior, complete with racing inspired seats, belts, and a rollbar.
Rather than spending upwards of six figures on locating a Bronco, a frame-off restoration, and all the bits and bobs to make it worthy of off-road expeditions, you can enter to win this Bronco by simply clicking here. Dream Giveaway is even going to award the winner with $8,000 to cover the taxes on the vehicle. Tickets can be purchased starting at $3.00 for a single entry, but if you spend $25 or more, your tickets will be doubled! All ticket purchases are tax deductible, and benefit New Beginning Children’s Homes.
But you’re going to want to move quick! This giveaway is set to end this coming Tuesday, March 26th, 2020.
1972 Ford Bronco Details
• Ford 392ci small-block
• Ford C6 automatic transmission
• Transmission cooler
• Transmission cooling fan
• NP205 RockCrawler transfer case
• Blue Lagoon Metallic exterior
• Rain-resistant black interior
• Bailie Bilt rollcage
• Removable hardtop
• Removable soft-top
• HID spotlights
• Wild Horses Rock Blocker with Pre-Run Top Front Bumper
• Wild Horses Rear Rock Blocker Bumper with tire rack, cooler rack, and gas can rack
• Warn PowerPlant Duel Force HP winch with compressed air, 9,500-lb rating; 125 feet of 5/16-inch wire rope
• Nodular iron Ford 9-inch axles with square trusses welded to the square-tube housing
• Hybrid Hi 9 pinion gears, front and rear
• One ton hubs, axles, bearings, and big brakes
• Curved front radius arms
• Pitbull Rocker tires (37×13.5-inch)
• Diamo 17 Karat wheels (17-inch)
• Wild Horses Extreme Front Shock Hoops with dual shocks and 5 ½-inch lift coils
• Wild Horses four-link rear with 5 ½-inch-lift coils and single shocks
• Wild Horses 2-inch body lift
• Hydroboost power four-wheel disc brakes
• Dakota Digital dash instruments
• MSD Off-road ignition system
• Port fuel injected EFI system
• Ron Davis custom aluminum radiator
• Shorty headers
• Custom dual exhaust
• Art Carr shifter
• Stainless steel J-shifter twin stick
• Tuffy Deluxe Stereo locking center console box
• Functional metal doors
• Custom fiberglass door inserts painted to match