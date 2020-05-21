Last Chance to Enter to Score a Custom 1972 Bronco!

The early ‘70s Bronco is basically a staple on any Ford enthusiast’s list of dream rides. And now, you can bring home a custom Blue Lagoon Metallic 1972 Ford Bronco from the first-ever Bronco Dream Giveaway.

This one-off Bronco was built with off-roading adventures in mind. The body of this Bronco 4×4 has been fully restored to pristine condition, and is powered by a 392ci Ford V8 engine, based on the Ford 351 Windsor. It is backed by a C6 automatic transmission, disc brakes all around, and sits on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch rubber on all four. It has been equipped with a 9,500-pound winch, as well as a fully restored interior, complete with racing inspired seats, belts, and a rollbar.

Rather than spending upwards of six figures on locating a Bronco, a frame-off restoration, and all the bits and bobs to make it worthy of off-road expeditions, you can enter to win this Bronco by simply clicking here. Dream Giveaway is even going to award the winner with $8,000 to cover the taxes on the vehicle. Tickets can be purchased starting at $3.00 for a single entry, but if you spend $25 or more, your tickets will be doubled! All ticket purchases are tax deductible, and benefit New Beginning Children’s Homes.

But you’re going to want to move quick! This giveaway is set to end this coming Tuesday, March 26th, 2020.