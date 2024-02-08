LIQUI MOLY Has Oil For Modern And Classic Performance Engines

High-quality engine oil is technologically advanced and designed to provide maximum protection. Gone are the days of engine oil just being refined and having a few additives blended in, engine oil these days is a miracle of modern science. LIQUI MOLY has put a lot of work into its Molygen and MoS2 Antifriction motor oils so they can provide maximum lubrication for your engine.

The MoS2 (Molybdenum Disulfide) Antifriction oil is available in a semi-synthetic SAE 10W-40, and mineral-based 20W-50 weights. LIQUI MOLY designed these oils to work with engines from the 1970s and through the 1990s thanks to their specific properties. The solid molybdenum disulfide lubricant inside these oils can deal with extreme pressure, is heat resistant, and reduces friction by adhering to the surfaces inside your engine.

Now, if you’ve got a modern muscle car or high-performance engine, LIQUI MOLY’s Molygen line of engine oil is perfect for your application. This oil uses its Molecular Friction Control (MFC) formulation to protect an engine from wear and surfacing smoothing. The Molygen additives ensure the oil will have low viscosity with high shear stability. This oil also greatly reduces the formation of deposits in the engine, plus it also reduces frictional losses inside the engine, thus providing excellent wear protection. The Molygen line of oils are available in a variety of weights.

There’s a lot of science that goes into designing these oils and LIQUI MOLY is ready to help you select the right one for your application. You can learn more about the MoS2 line of oils right here, as well as the Molygen oils here on LIQUI MOLY’s website.