Listen To A Ford Gen3 Supercar Engine Scream On The Dyno

jameselkins
By James Elkins October 20, 2022

The Australian Supercar Series, as with any road racing, is known to push the limits of the engine throughout the RPM range. The constant downshift and upshift from the sequential gearbox, means the tachometer is accustomed to bouncing up and down, as the engine bears through the brunt of rapid increase and decrease in engine speed. Needless to say, the engines are built with power, reliability, and endurance in mind. Aside from their robust capabilities, the engines are also known for its glorious sounds of V8 muscle that easily fills an engine dyno room or race track.

Since Ford Performance recently released their Gen3 Supercar at Mount Panorama with a prototype from Herrod Performance Engines under the hood, we wanted to revisit the original Gen3 engine dynos we saw from the Supercars channel. The Gen3 engine for the Ford racers will up the ante with 5.4-liters of engine displacement, four camshafts, and have four valves per cylinder. The new replacement comes after the Gen2 engines were seen to be overstressed.

Gen3

The Ford Gen3 Supercar engines are built with the 5.2-liter engine as the starting basis. The engines will be built to 5.4-liters and include four camshafts and have four valves per cylinder. These engines unrestricted will make over 600 horsepower naturally aspirated.

The architecture of the Gen3 engine will use the 5.2-liter Predator block and heads as the starting point. The engine will be dry-sumped and include a complex internal oil restrictor. These engines will hoover around the 625-horsepower mark without a throttle body restrictor in place. Herrod Performance Engines will produce and maintain the Gen3 Ford engines for the 11 Ford teams that will be on the starting grid.

So, if you’re needing a Thursday pick-me-up, then sit back and check out the sounds of this Ford Gen3 Australian Supercar engine roar on the dyno. Stay tuned as FordMuscle.com will be providing coverage of the Australian Supercar series in the upcoming race year.

