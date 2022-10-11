Ford Brings Computer-Generated Supercars To Life At Mount Panorama

On September 14, 2022, Ford Motor Company brought the street version of the seventh-generation Mustang to the masses. While the newest generation of Mustang featured a Gen-4 Coyote engine and manual transmission option, the highlight for racing enthusiasts was seeing Ford making the continued effort to participate in motorsport racing.

Although nothing more than computer-generated imagery appeared on screen, it wasn’t the creative design or Blue Oval’s livery that caught our attention. It was the promise that Ford was investing in multiple motorsports moving forward. Fast forward a month and Ford has now unveiled its Gen3 Supercar for the Australian Supercars Championship.

Ahead of the Bathurst 1000, Ford decided to showcase its latest race contender for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship in the pits of Mount Panorama. The seventh-generation Mustang features a white paint scheme with bold Ford graphics on the hood and the running pony gracing the rear quarter panels.

It is fantastic to be able to show, for the very first time globally, the seventh-generation Mustang in racing form. Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

Aesthetics aside, the latest Mustang to compete in the Supercar series packs a powerful punch from the get go. The seventh-generation Mustang combines the joint effort of Ford’s homologation team Dick Johnson Racing with Ford Performance. Together the teams have stayed true to the road going version with sleek rooflines, long hood and a Coyote-based V8 engine.

Although Dick Johnson Racing played a heavy hand in the development of this race edition Mustang, they will not be the only team with it on the grid. Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and Walkinshaw Andretti United will utilize Ford’s latest platform to showcase talent of driver and engineer.

“Mustang has been an iconic brand on and off the track for 58 years and its legend will continue around the world. We always say Mustang was born to race, and that is more true today than ever,” says Rushbrook. Although the Australian Supercar Champion is not a prominently watched motorsport in the United States, the activation of the all-new Mustang being released in race form so early on shows that Ford is ready to race and keep motorsports alive. We look forward to seeing the future release of the GT3, GT4, NASCAR and NHRA cars for global competition.