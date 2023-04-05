MAHLE Motorsport Goes Godzilla With 7.3L PowerPak Piston Kit

When it comes to the name MAHLE Motorsports, you probably know of the PowerPak kit. They have come a long way from simple “off-the-shelf” piston kits, now comprising some of the latest high performance applications with some of the best piston materials and designs made for big power. The latest release in the line is for Ford’s latest and greatest engine — the 7.3-liter “Godzilla.”

Designed originally for Ford’s Super Duty line of trucks, the Godzilla has become the Blue Oval’s performance aftermarket darling, with Ford offering two variants of crate engine — bone stock, and the Megazilla variant that includes pistons from MAHLE. Now, those same pistons are available a la carte for enthusiasts who want to put some serious power through their Godzilla engine.

Forged from 2618 aluminum, the Godzilla PowerPak piston features a -20.5cc reverse dome to keep the compression ratio at 10.5:1 with 62cc combustion chambers (factory size). A 1.0mm hard-anodized top ring groove, along with a 1.0mm second and 2.0mm oil ring groove house the included file-fit performance piston ring set. The piston is held to the connecting rod with a .220-inch wall-thickness wrist pin that weighs in at only 171 grams.

The compression height is designed for the factory 3.975-inch stroke and 6.319-inch connecting rod, and the pistons feature both of MAHLE’s signature coatings — Grafal low-friction skirt coating and an overall dry phosphate coating to help reduce pin galling and ring microwelding. Pistons are available in the factory 4.221-inch bore or slightly oversized for cylinder cleanup at 4.225 inches, making for a 446 cubic-inch combination. So if you are looking to add serious power to your 7.3L Godzilla, MAHLE’s new PowerPak piston kit might be just what the engine builder ordered.