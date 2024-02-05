Major Production Cuts Spark Worries for the Ford F-150 Lightning

By Jack Shaw February 05, 2024

Ford has made substantial investments in electric vehicle (EV) production to address the increasing demand for fuel-free cars. However, the company has recently announced production cuts for EVs, raising questions about the impact on the Ford F-150 Lightning. What implications does this news have for the model, and what can Ford drivers anticipate as the landscape of EV demand undergoes a shift in the future?

Ford Makes EV Production Cuts

Last fall, Ford disclosed its intention to lay off 700 employees at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford explained the decision by citing various constraints, such as challenges in the supply chain and the need to navigate the processing and delivery of vehicles held for quality checks after resuming production in August, as stated in their announcement last October.

ford f-150 lightning

The news signals a notable shift in the auto industry, particularly given the historical challenges faced by electric pickup trucks in the American market.

How Production Cuts Will Impact the Ford F-150 Lightning

The reductions will have a substantial impact on the production of the Ford F-150 Lightning in 2024 and beyond, as Ford and other manufacturers realign their EV objectives for this decade. Anticipated outcomes from Ford’s production cuts include:

Fewer F-150 Lightnings

In 2022, Ford CEO Jim Farley had outlined plans to manufacture 150,000 F-150 Lightnings annually to satisfy the growing demand. However, due to the F-150 Lightning’s sales performance, Ford has decided to halve the production for the 2024 manufacturing year, as communicated in a memo sent to suppliers.

ford f-150 lightning

Consequently, there will be a reduced number of Ford electric trucks on the streets and available in dealerships this year. The announcement has caught many in the automotive industry off guard, given the notable accomplishments of the vehicle. For instance, the Ford F-150 Lightning’s recognition as the NACTOY Truck of the Year in 2023 highlighted its early success.

Price Changes

The production cuts are anticipated to have an impact on the prices of the F-150 Lightning, as Ford adjusts its strategy for its inaugural electric truck. Elevated prices have contributed to declining demand, particularly with the notable $6,000-$8,000 price increase for the 2023 models.

ford f-150 lightning

Price adjustments are expected once more for certain 2024 Ford Lightning F-150 trims, with reductions in some and increases in others. Notably, the platinum and platinum black trims will experience a $5,000 reduction in their price tags, whereas certain other trims may witness a price hike of up to $10,000.

Rebates

Since October of last year, car buyers have been capitalizing on rebates available with the 2023 F-150 Lightning. Notably, the platinum and lariat trims come with $7,500 in incentives, contributing to enhanced affordability. When coupled with the federal tax credit on electric vehicles, consumers have the potential to save approximately $15,000 in total.

ford f-150 lightning

The Future of American EV Demand

Although Ford’s production cuts are substantial, the company is not alone in facing adjustments. General Motors (GM) has also announced delays in the production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra Denali EV. These reductions in electric vehicle production collectively signify a shift in pace amidst the ongoing electric boom within the auto industry.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

About the author

Jack Shaw

Jack Shaw is a seasoned automotive expert and freelance writer, specializing in the thrilling world of off-roading. With a career spanning six years researching and writing about the automotive industry.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading