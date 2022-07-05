Make Your Plans To Join The Fun At The DEI Cruise In

If you are in the northern part of Ohio on Saturday, August 20, 2022, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., have we got an announcement for you. Design Engineering Inc, (DEI) is having a cruise in to benefit one of the area’s newest first responders — Officer Lex. Lex is a K9 officer who will be partnered with Officer Blankenship. They just completed their training together and have started patrols. Lex is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands.

To help get Lex and officer Blankenship everything they will need, DEI has organized this cruise and is asking for a $10.00 per vehicle donation. Spectators are free, but c’mon, you can help with a little something, right? All proceeds will go toward safety equipment and training.

Anyway, the cruise in will be held at Weiss Baseball Fields in Avon Lake, and all cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome. Do you drive a classic? Bring it. Do you drive a lifted 4×4? Bring it. If it’s got wheels, bring it. There will be food and music, and Lex will be doing demonstrations throughout the afternoon. The first 300 registrants will also get a commemorative gift.

Cruise ins are a great way to meet new people and old friends and, in this case, support a local community. So what are you waiting for? Check out facebook.com/deicruisein for all the details.