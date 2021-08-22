Master Power Brakes Takes The Ugly Out Of Master Brake Cylinders

Since hydraulic brake systems have been in use, master brake cylinders have typically used a very utilitarian look in their design. Every car from Detroit had master brake cylinders that look the same as every other manufacturer. Then enthusiasts began to figure out they could achieve a desirable look by keeping a design theme in their cars. Suddenly, performance and appearance upgrades became more important.

That concept has spread to every component in a project car build, including master brake cylinders. “While the master cylinder must remain functional, it’s not an excuse to be ugly,” says Master Power Brakes Mark Chichester. “With the all-new Billet X Master Cylinder, a builder or car owner now has additional choices.

The New Billet X Master Brake Cylinder

With the lines exiting from either the left or right side of the housing, and sometimes even both, it’s hard to build anything around a factory-style brake master cylinder that looks good. Car owners and builders want the engine compartment to look super sleek and shouldn’t have to make excuses for something ugly. Now they don’t have to settle.

With options of different lid types and finishes, the distinguishing feature of this all-new product is the placement and exit of the brake lines. No matter which lid type or finish, the lines are going to exit out the bottom rear of the master brake cylinder. There you will find two 3/8”-24 Inverted flare ports (custom stainless steels fittings are included to adapt over to -3 AN) that will allow the brake lines to exit in such a way that is much more pleasing to the eye.

The Billet X Master Cylinder is available in 15/16”-, 1”- and 1-1/8”- bore sizes with a finned lid, a lid with screw-In caps, or a stepped lid design to choose from. Standard finishes are black anodized, polished, and a shot-peen finish that gives the look of cast aluminum. Additionally, custom finishes are available. Those include but are not limited to Cerakote and different Anodized Color options.

If you want more information on the all-new Billet X Master Cylinder, call Master Power Brakes at 888-249-9332, or visit them online at www.mpbrakes.com.