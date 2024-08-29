Miracle Mercury Marquis Gets Win at Qlispé Raceway Park

jwebelow
By Jonah Werbelow August 29, 2024

Racing takes luck, and skill. But sometimes when lady luck isn’t on your side you just need true grit: the never-say-die attitude, and the drive to see it through to the bitter end; the bloodshot eyes as the sun peeks over the horizon at the conclusion of an all-night thrash – that’s the fighting spirit of a racer.

A roller coaster weekend will often live in the memories of a racer but the ones most fondly remembered are the comeback stories. The valiant fight to the end to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

For Josh Collin and his Coyote-powered 1986 Mercury Marquis, failure was not an option in Limited Street class during Horsepower Fest at Qlispé Raceway Park in Airway Heights, Washington (August 3-4).

The Marquis is powered by a Gen 2 Coyote with a True North 76mm turbo, a set-up capable of around 1,200hp. Power is sent back to the braced Ford 8.8-inch rearend by a TH400, and commanded by a Holley Dominator engine management system. The car features Team Z suspension components both front and rear as well as a pair of long travel Afco shocks up front
with Menscer Motorsports coilovers out back.

After fighting with the car all day Friday they experienced transmission failure and were forced to pull the Marquis’ now blown-up TH400. After an overnight thrash they managed to get the TH400 rebuilt to get back on track for Saturday night’s race. Qualifying last in classes with nothing to lose and everything to gain, Collin and his team pushed on. With a win in Round 1 and a bye run in Round 2, the stage was set for the ultimate comeback. Despite the odds they would pull it off and win their class. With a 5.40 pass down the eighth mile.

Josh said he wants to keep working on it and making it faster and hopes to do some drag and drive events with it. It’s a very consistent car that ran a fastest pass of a 5.39 at 130mph in the eighth mile.

Marquis gets the win

More Sources

AFCO Performance Group
https://www.afcoracing.com/
(800) 632-2320
Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
Menscer Motorsports
https://www.menscermotorsports.com
(910) 491-2798
Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223

More Stories

Miracle Mercury Marquis Gets Win at Qlispé Raceway Park

News

Miracle Mercury Marquis Gets Win at Qlispé Raceway Park

Deceptively Subtle: Aluminator-Powered 1969 Mustang 

Car Features

Deceptively Subtle: Aluminator-Powered 1969 Mustang 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading