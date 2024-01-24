Mustang GT4 Earns Back-To-Back Wins At Daytona Race Debut

With the debut of the 2024 Mustang Ford laid out an ambitious motorsports program that would see its latest pony car compete in a range of motorsports. To compete in the 2024 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Ford Performance partnered with Multimatic Motorsports to create the Mustang GT4, which took home a victory in its debut race and backed that up with a second win during the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

It’s just super cool that I’m the first one to be able to finish with a win for the first two races of the year. —Luca Mars, KohR Motorsports Driver

“This win is a testament to all the hard work that has gone into the line-up of Mustang GT3, Mustang GT4, and the Dark Horse R across Ford Performance, Multimatic, and all of our partners,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said. “To see Mustang GT4 come out here, in its first race with Luca Mars and KohR Motorsports, and bring home the win is a pretty special moment in time for our overall motorsports program.”

KohR Motorsports driver Luca Mars piloted the Mustang GT4 to its first win during the Roar Before The Rolex 24, in which he moved up nearly one spot in every lap as he moved ahead 19 class positions in just 22 laps. In the process, he put down the quickest lap of Saturday’s race at 1:53.740.

“I knew we were going to be fast in the long runs, as straightaways have always been where Mustangs are good. I was able to work it well into the corners, make passes, and maintain the gap – while chasing down those in front of me,” Mars explains. “The car was just so dialed in between the infield and banking. The car was really fast, and I was making passes whenever I needed to. I caught the leaders earlier than I thought. I had to sit back with the car to cool the tires, so I could be there in the end to make the moves to win.”

He continued making those moves in the second race of the weekend. This time he didn’t have to work his way up to the front of the pack as he earned the pole position to begin the race and held onto first place for the duration of the race.

“The car was really fast — led flag-to-flag from the front this time. Lost a spot in the beginning, but I was able to get it back easily. I just managed the gap, and the car was strong for all 45 minutes. I had no doubt that I could win with this car,” Mars says. “I’m really glad to see this result after all the hard work that’s been put in. It’s especially exciting to be able to do this for a brand like Ford. They worked really hard to get these new cars out here for this year — in GT3 and GT4 — and it’s just super cool that I’m the first one to be able to finish with a win for the first two races of the year.”

The Mustang GT4s will attempt to keep this momentum going as they return to action this weekend at the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Friday, January 26.