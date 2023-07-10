Mustang Owner’s Museum Host Fox Body Mustang Car Show

The Mustang Owner’s Museum is located a couple of miles down the road from Charlotte Motor Speedway. About once a month, the museum hosts a car show featuring different generations of Mustangs, and a couple of times a year, they organize an all Ford car and truck show. In July, they hosted a Fox Body Mustang show.

The Fox Body Mustang

The Fox Body Mustang was produced from 1979 to 1993, totaling over 2 million units during the 14-year run, divided into two segments. The first segment was from 1979 to 1986, characterized by its 4-eyed headlight arrangement, while the second segment was from 1987 to 1993, featuring aerodynamic composite headlamps and front fascia styling.

Sixteen Fox Body Mustangs participated in this show. The weather was extremely hot, and participants set up their vehicles under the shade of the surrounding trees in the parking lot. Among the most eye-catching ‘Stangs were two white 1993 LX convertibles, which looked fantastic. There was also a 1982 burgundy GT, and the sticker on the car indicated a sale price of $10,213.00. However, the most notable Fox Body was the silver and black North Carolina Highway Patrol car. North Carolina ordered 43 of these 1993 models, which were in service from 1993 to 1997.

Additionally, there were both a black and a white Saleen present. The white Saleen was powered by a Boss 302 engine. One attendee showcased a stunning green convertible with striking aluminum wheels. Another standout was a silver T-Top model equipped with a roll cage, boasting a 5.0-liter engine supercharged with a low-profile blower. It’s safe to assume it could really pick up speed on the road.

Enjoying The Show

While these shows are not bringing hoards of cars, they do bring a sense of community that the car scene was built upon. We look forward to the next show at the Mustang Owner’s Museum. If you’re in the Charlotte area, make sure you stop by and check out the museum before heading out.