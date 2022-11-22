New Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package Available in 2023

kristapickens
By Krista Pickens November 22, 2022

We have all heard that if you want the most rugged and trail capable Bronco Sport then the trail-ready Badlands is the way to go, that was until Ford announced a new package that will be available for the new Bronco Sport. Starting in 2023, Ford will be offering the Black Diamond Off-Road package available on the Big Bend and Outerbanks Trim levels. What does that mean for consumers? There is a new trail-ready option for Bronco Sport lovers that is not a Badlands.

Black Diamond

The Black Diamond Off-Road package offers rugged new options to the Big Bend and Outer Banks Bronco Sport. No more worrying about bashing and scraping important undercarriage components, as it delivers off-road protection by adding steel bash plates that cover powertrain areas that often get damaged while off-roading. It will include a front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection, and the canister shield. It doesn’t stop with just off-road protection, as it will also add much needed grip with its 225/65R-17 all-terrain tires and stylish 17-in Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels. Whether you are a rock-crawler or trailblazer, you will now have the protection needed to safely take your Bronco Sport off-road.

Not only does the Black Diamond Off-Road package add off-road capability, but it also adds some new stylish options to the exterior that are only available with this package. Adding a matte black hood graphic with a small Bronco horse logo and body side graphics with Bronco lettering on the driver and front-passenger doors, will scream style for this new off-road package and will set you apart from other Bronco Sports.

With the mix of capability and style, the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package will be an asset to those with a Big Bend or Outer Banks Bronco Sport. Taking your Bronco Sport on the trails is always fun, but having the proper set up is always important for safe off-roading. If you were considering a trail-ready vehicle, but still wanted the comforts of a daily driver, the new Black Diamond Off-road package will give you the best of both worlds on your Big Bend or Outer Banks Bronco Sport.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
[fbcomments]

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading