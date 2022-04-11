2021 Ford F-150 Gets All-New Roush Performance Supercharger System

Owners of the 2021 Ford F-150 have a new reason to smile, as Roush Performance has just announced that it intends to release an all-new supercharger for the popular pickup.

Backed by an impressive in-house powertrain warranty, and rocking fitment that only Roush can provide, this blower for V8 versions of the new F-150 generates up to 705 horsepower, and reportedly creates a whopping 635 lb-ft of torque. All told that’s 305 ponies and 225 pounds of twist over stock, with an emphasis upon the use of 93-octane pump gas playing a major role.

According to Roush, the use of higher octane fuel has allowed ample room for the brand to explore the utilization of “…more aggressive tuning with a new and low-temperature radiator.” Apparently this chiller is pretty beefy too, with a core that is twice the size of the outgoing Roush low-temp radiator, which translates to an impressive 107-percent bump in overall surface area for maximum cooling capacity.

Looking to further ensure that it’s all-new supercharger system hit the power goals it had set in place, the braniacs down at the “Roush Lab” focused on crafting-up what the brand refers to as a “billet aluminum viscous crankshaft damper.” This intriguing piece of engineering has been formed with the longevity of the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine solely in mind, with Roush claiming that it provides a substantial bump in longterm durability.

Also included in the supercharger kit is a set of one-off spark plugs, which have been calibrated to work exclusively with supercharger setups, which bolster combustion efficiency during the forced induction process, all while reducing the various pre-ignition risks commonly associated with blowers.

As for the actual supercharger unit itself, the entire system relies upon the R2650 TVS unit Roush built for the 2018-2021 Ford Mustang. This roots-type positive-displacement supercharger packs four-lobe rotors and 170 degrees of twist, with oversized bearings and thicker timing gears allowing increased durability over the long run, all while a high-efficiency aluminum intercooler that is unique unto this particular application keeps charge air cool.

In true Roush fashion, this kit has been engineered in such a way that it allows full retention of all factory driving modes, and comes complete with the brand’s own high-performance reflash tuning options, a complimentary addition that relies upon Roush’s RDT software. And while running on 93-octane premium pump gas will definitely generate the most power, Roush has recognized the fact that this higher grade of go-juice is not available to everyone all of the time, and has therefore calibrated the system to accept 91-octane fuel as well.

A few side notes worth mentioning include the fact that the installation of this supercharger system does eliminate Ford’s Variable Displacement Engine cylinder deactivation feature. It also cannot be used on 5.0-liter V8 Ford F-150 trucks rocking the manufacturer’s “Pro Power Onboard” dual alternator configuration, and apparently it is NOT 50-state legal.

Parting features focus upon the fact that each of Roush’s supercharger kits for the 2021 F-150 come with all of the installation hardware you will need, and once installed by a Ford dealer or an Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician, is backed by Roush’s in-house, 3-year/36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty.

As for pricing and all of that jazz, you can expect to pay $8,749.99 for this kit, with shipping being free of charge, which considering the size and weight of this entire system, will save you a little bit of dough at the end of the day.