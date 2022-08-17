Bully Dog Levels Super Duty Playing Field With 6.2L Tune

Ford Motor Company’s 6.2-liter engine found in the 2020-2022 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks are known for producing decent power numbers and having great towing capabilities. Unfortunately, the 6.2-liter engine falls shy of its 7.3-liter bigger brother in terms of power, even though it does register 3-4 mpg better. Now 6.2-liter owners can catch up to the 1.1-liter sized bigger Godzilla engine through the use of a preload tune in the BDX Tuner from Bully Dog Performance Tuners.

In terms of power, Ford claims the 6.2-liter gas engine makes 385 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. These numbers are not too shabby, except for when you realize it’s pushing at least 6,200 pounds of truck weight, not including anything attached to the tow hitch.

While the market is slowly transitioning to help these big-liter gas engines with power, it’s primarily the 7.3-liter that has seen the most love. Everything from superchargers to hot rod builds have been using the 7.3 instead of the 6.2. Bully Dog has now stepped up to help the underdog with a claimed 26 wheel horsepower and 54 lb-ft of torque increase through the use of a BDX Tuner, quickly leveling the playing field between both engines.

Not only does the preloaded tune increase power, it also enhances the transmission shifts and improves driveability, as well. Even better, If you decide to push the power envelope at a later date, you can use the BDX Tuner to custom map it through any Bully Dog authorized dealer. If more power, smoother driving, and future proof tuning all sound like what you are looking for then check out the Bully Dog BDX Tuner.