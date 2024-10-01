Classic Theft Protection: Performance Distributors Kill Switch Kit

One thing that modern vehicles do better than classics is electronic theft protection. With all the technology from the factory, it’s incredibly easy to incorporate some pretty sophisticated anti-theft equipment. However, that doesn’t mean your classic is inherently easy to steal. Performance Distributors makes an easy-to-install kit designed to add a kill switch to your DUI-equipped vehicle.

Designed to prevent theft by immobilizing the vehicle, the Performance Distributors kill switch kit works by grounding out the coil, preventing the engine from starting. The kit comes complete with everything you need to install it, including an inline fuse, toggle switch, wire, insulated crimp connectors, and power taps.

Setting up the system is straightforward and requires only basic tools and some familiarity with automotive systems. To install, simply find a discreet spot for the toggle switch within your vehicle to minimize accessibility for potential thieves. You will connect one side of the switch to the negative terminal of the ignition coil and the other side to a ground. This simple setup means that even those with minimal mechanical experience can complete the installation successfully.

One of the key benefits of the DUI kill switch is its broad compatibility with all DUI and HEI-style distributors, making it a versatile option for many different vehicles. The kit comes with clear instructions and all essential parts, ensuring an easy installation experience.

By integrating the DUI kill switch into your vehicle’s security measures, you can significantly decrease the chances of theft. With this device installed, you’ll have greater peace of mind whether you’re parked at home or out in public. This affordable solution not only boosts your vehicle’s security but also allows you to enjoy your hot rod without the constant worry of theft. Investing in the DUI Anti-Theft/Kill Switch is a proactive way to protect your vehicle and secure your investment.