FiTech’s Two-Barrel EFI System Supports Up To 400 Horsepower

FiTech Fuel Injection just launched a sleek, black version of its popular Go EFI two-barrel EFI system. This innovative upgrade to EFI replaces outdated carburetors in vehicles with four- or six-cylinders, and even V8 engines, thanks to this new EFI system being able to support up to 4oo horsepower. Now, drivers can say goodbye to frustrating cold starts, hesitation, vapor lock, and flooding while driving away in a better-performance package and a dash of modern style under the hood.

The new black version comes with the same reliable EFI technology FiTech is recognized for, combined with an updated aesthetic that will complement any engine bay. This new two-barrel EFI system comes equipped with a high-flowing aluminum throttle body finished in a tough, durable black coating. This system is perfectly suited for both crate engines and stock rebuilds or as a simple upgrade to a wide range of existing engines.

This unit features FiTech’s famous, self-learning capability, meaning the system will automatically adjust itself to changing driving conditions and optimize your engine’s performance as you drive. The Go EFI two-barrel system comes with a pre-set, internal fuel pressure regulator for minimal extra plumbing required during installation. Optional ignition timing control can be utilized to allow you to control your engine’s performance even more.

FiTech has designed this system to be very user-friendly. It fits most OEM and common aftermarket air cleaners with a 5-1/8 inch opening. That means it can easily be used with many engine combinations and still retain that stock appearance. Installation is simple; no mounting brackets are needed, and there are only four wiring connections — to the fuel pump, keyed power, 12-volt constant power, and a tach. A clamp-on oxygen sensor kit comes with stainless steel clamps as well as a weldable flange for assured leak-free installation. The full-color touchscreen provides an easily readable, high-resolution display for viewing the system’s initial setup, tuning, and gauge displays — making it simple for users to monitor and adjust the system.

The Go EFI two-barrel fuel system features four, flow-matched injectors capable of supporting up to 400 horsepower. Fuel flows through annular discharge tubes for better throttle response and greater efficiency. The system also includes durable, OEM-style components such as the TPS/IAC and fuel pressure regulator for long-term, dependable service. It is designed for naturally aspirated applications and includes a wideband Oxygen sensor and mounting kit, which provides real-time fuel MAP learning.

Check out the new Go EFI two-barrel fuel system from FiTech and see how easy it can be to upgrade your ride to fuel injection.