Is Your Car Overheating? Here’s A New SPAL Fan That Can Help

If you’re looking for a great way to improve the cooling in your hot rod, SPAL USA has the answer. Everyone who works on hot rods knows that SPAL is a leading manufacturer of OEM and aftermarket electric cooling fans. They are on everything from new cars from the OE to high-end hot rods.

Now, they are happy to announce that the product line has increased with a new fan as part of their 16-inch, sealed, brushless (SBL) fan line. The SPAL fan, PN: 30107328 is a 16 flush mount fan that features a 500-watt brushless motor and utilizes the same mounting footprint as other SPAL 16-inch fans. At ‘free air’ conditions, this new fan is rated at 2,433 cfm, making it one of the higher-performing fans available in the aftermarket.

“Being that the PN: 30107328 fan fits some existing SPAL 16-inch brushed-fan model footprints, it will dramatically ease installation,” says Thom Balistrieri, director of aftermarket sales, SPAL USA. “The demand for a higher performing, more efficient, and durable electric fan continues to push the market forward. The addition of [this new], 500-watt SBL fan will deliver increased power, reliability, durability, and optimal performance in all conditions,” adds Balistrieri.

SPAL’s sealed and brushless (SBL) products have experienced many years of in-field use, providing extreme reliability, flexibility, durability, and performance under the most challenging environmental conditions.

According to SPAL, all SPAL SBL fans feature sealed motors that are waterproof, dustproof, and waterjet capable. The fans also incorporate integrated power and signal electronics, and “soft start” technology that eliminates the chance of an electrical spike. They also utilize digital control for smooth and reliable operation, temperature sensor options for full variable speed control, reduced axial dimensions, low weight, and high efficiency.

This SPAL fan SBL motor features patented “Sine Wave Technologies”, resulting in quieter and smoother running motors that, in turn, reduce NVH and “felt vibration” levels. Additionally, the brushless motor design also reduces the number of wear components versus standard brushed technology to deliver an extremely long-lasting life. All SPAL SBL motors are rated to operate in high-temperature conditions, higher than typical DC motors on the market today.

SPAL SBL technology is specifically designed for applications where airflow performance, low power consumption, automatic speed control, long motor life, and high efficiency are key requirements.

If you’re ready to step up your hot rod’s cooling game. Here’s another great option from SPAL.