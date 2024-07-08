Keep Your Ride Cool With SPAL SBL Brushless Fan Tech

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig July 08, 2024

SPAL SBL brushless motor cooling fan

When the electric cooling fan was introduced in the automotive realm, it was a leap forward in keeping engines cool while also freeing up horsepower. Thanks to the engineers at SPAL USA, a leading manufacturer of OEM and aftermarket electric cooling fans, the electric cooling fan continues to provide reliability, durability, and performance under the most challenging conditions. The company’s latest line of SPAL Brushless (SBL) cooling fans feature reliable electric motors that are both waterproof and dustproof.

Adding to the innovation, each SPAL SBL motor features integrated power and signal electronics, “soft start” technology, digital control for smooth and reliable operation, temperature sensor options for full variable speed control, reduced axial dimensions, low weight, and high efficiency.

SPAL SBL brushless fan motor

The brushless motors used in SPAL’s SBL line of cooling fans offer higher efficiency, longer life, and additional protections over a typical brushed fan motor.

SPAL SBL fan motors are designed to provide long-lasting operation, even in extreme, high-temperature conditions not recommended for DC motors found on the market today. In severe over-temperature operating conditions, the motor experiences an automatic power de-rating, which allows the fan to run at lower speeds to prevent permanent motor failure. There is also over- and under-voltage protection as well as safety measures to prevent failure due to a locked rotor condition.

SPAL SBL brushless fan assembly

All SPAL SBL brushless cooling fans are designed, tested, and manufactured in the company’s US-based facility.

SPAL USA is located in Ankeny, Iowa, where product design, tooling, performance, and validation testing, automated motor manufacturing, injection molding, robotic product assembly, electronic PCBs for brushless motors, and 100% end-of-line testing of all products are done entirely in-house. This guarantees the quality of every step in the design and manufacturing process and continues to advance technologies that help keep our cars and trucks cool, even in the most demanding situations.

Check out the latest SPAL SBL line of cooling fans and see how this new technology can help protect your pride and joy on the road, track, or off-road.

Article Sources

SPAL USA
https://www.spalusa.com/
(800) 345-0327
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
