When the electric cooling fan was introduced in the automotive realm, it was a leap forward in keeping engines cool while also freeing up horsepower. Thanks to the engineers at SPAL USA, a leading manufacturer of OEM and aftermarket electric cooling fans, the electric cooling fan continues to provide reliability, durability, and performance under the most challenging conditions. The company’s latest line of SPAL Brushless (SBL) cooling fans feature reliable electric motors that are both waterproof and dustproof.

Adding to the innovation, each SPAL SBL motor features integrated power and signal electronics, “soft start” technology, digital control for smooth and reliable operation, temperature sensor options for full variable speed control, reduced axial dimensions, low weight, and high efficiency.

SPAL SBL fan motors are designed to provide long-lasting operation, even in extreme, high-temperature conditions not recommended for DC motors found on the market today. In severe over-temperature operating conditions, the motor experiences an automatic power de-rating, which allows the fan to run at lower speeds to prevent permanent motor failure. There is also over- and under-voltage protection as well as safety measures to prevent failure due to a locked rotor condition.

SPAL USA is located in Ankeny, Iowa, where product design, tooling, performance, and validation testing, automated motor manufacturing, injection molding, robotic product assembly, electronic PCBs for brushless motors, and 100% end-of-line testing of all products are done entirely in-house. This guarantees the quality of every step in the design and manufacturing process and continues to advance technologies that help keep our cars and trucks cool, even in the most demanding situations.

Check out the latest SPAL SBL line of cooling fans and see how this new technology can help protect your pride and joy on the road, track, or off-road.