Lightweight Brake Kit With Heavy-Duty Stopping Power

Enthusiasts know that Strange Engineering is a name you can trust when it comes to making your car or truck quicker in the quarter mile. But did you know you can also rely on its products to help you slow down? The new Evolution 2 ball-bearing lightweight brake kit was designed to specifically address the needs of speed junkies looking for the lightest-weight stopping solution possible.

These new brake kits feature low-drag ball bearings encased in an extensively lightened, one-piece aluminum hub that is fitted to an equally svelte Strange Evolution S brake rotor. To continue with the weight-savings, Strange has coupled this super-light stopper set with its Evolution 2, dual-piston calipers and DTC-30 brake pads.

These new lightweight brake kits will help you go quicker in a variety of ways. Each kit is designed to remove as much weight as possible, especially when compared with the vintage drum brake systems many muscle cars left the factory with decades earlier. That will help your car get off the line quicker, but the benefits keep coming, long after the 60-foot marker. The lightweight Evolution 2 calipers are designed to improve piston retraction and the billet aluminum hubs feature low-friction ball bearings and seals to reduce as much parasitic drag as possible, once your car is moving.

When it comes time for stopping, these new lightweight brake kits are equally capable. These Evolution S 11-inch brake rotors are machined and fully ground from stainless steel, making they highly resistant to heat and corrosion. They are fastened to the rotors by Strange’s Dynamic Drive Mount (DDM) design. This allows for rotor thermal expansion, thus reducing the warping, coning, and cracking which are common with bolt-retention designs.

These new lightweight brake kits are intended specifically for drag racing and are available for a variety of makes and models including Ford, Chevrolet, and Mopar. They are also available with optional wheel speed sensor kits and ceramic ball bearings for the ultimate in control and lightweight braking. Brake kits include all the necessary mounting hardware for installation. Brake hoses and lines are not included. If you are looking for the ultimate lightweight brake kit to make your ride quick and safe, check out these new ball-bearing brake kits from Strange. Go to the Strange website or call (800) 646-6718 and speak with a Strange Engineering representative to find the perfect brake kit for your application.