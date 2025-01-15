Maximum Motorsports 2015+ Mustang Caster/Camber Plates

Maximum Motorsports offers caster/camber plates designed for 2015-2023 Ford Mustangs. These plates also fit 2024+ models with a minor modification (contact Maximum Motorsports for details). They address common alignment issues, especially for lowered vehicles.

Lowering a Mustang often increases negative camber, causing the tops of the front tires to lean inward. This uneven tire wear reduces tire life and negatively impacts handling. These caster camber plates directly correct this problem. They allow users to adjust camber, even on Mustangs lowered by up to 2.5 inches, restoring proper alignment and promoting even tire wear.

The plates provide a 1.75-degree continuous range of camber adjustment — significantly improving the stock setup. They also enhance caster adjustability.

While the S550 and S650 Mustang chassis generally possess suitable positive caster for performance driving, factory tolerances can create variations. These plates allow correcting these variations and optimizing handling so drivers can fine-tune their vehicle’s steering response.

Maximum Motorsports engineers designed these caster/camber plates for strength and durability. They construct the main plate from high-grade alloy steel, which offers superior strength compared to common mild steel and minimizes the risk of bending. They also incorporate a custom-designed, USA-made spherical bearing with a PTFE liner. A durable black powder coat finish protects against corrosion and wear. Manufacturers also use zinc plates or powder coat steel components for added durability.

These features deliver several key benefits. The plates ensure proper front alignment for improved performance and tire wear, enabling lowered Mustangs to achieve factory alignment specifications. They also enable increased negative camber for competition applications. Users can easily make adjustments at the top of the strut tower.

The spherical bearing mount eliminates deflection that occurs with stock rubber-bushed mounts, improving steering response and dynamic alignment stability. The bolt-on design requires no drilling or cutting, and the plates retain stock strut dust covers for added protection. The product number for these caster camber plates is MM6CC-10. For more information regarding the modification for the 2024 Mustang, contact Maximum Motorsports directly.