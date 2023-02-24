When Ford released the Modular engine with overhead cams instead of the traditional cam-in-block, not everyone was thrilled. The new engine featured more camshafts, more timing chains, and overall a much more complicated design than its traditional pushrod small-block elder. As someone who comes from a small-block Ford background, the multi camshaft and chain setup was an adjustment to say the least.

While some thought the design would phase out over time and higher mileage units would not exist, the fact is these engines have proven themselves and we’re starting to see quarter- and half-million-mile engines on the road. As with anything though, the internal timing components will eventually wear down and need replacement, especially the tensioners. Now Melling Engine Parts has stepped in with a complete timing chain set with tensioners, chain, and oil pump for both the Ford and Lincoln 4.6-liter and 5.4-liter SOHC engines.

Instead of offering OEM level replacement products, Melling takes the route of supplying kits with longevity and increased performance in mind. The complete kit provides a one-stop shop for everything needed to replace a worn out timing system and oil pump in a 4.6-liter Mustang, Mountaineer, F-150, or Explorer and 5.4-liter Navigator, Expedition, F-150 or F-250. The primary chain tensioners are crafted from cast iron. For increased oil flow and volume, an oil pump that has 20-percent higher volume when compared to the stock unit is included. The kit also includes all necessary chain guides, chain tensioner guides, sprockets, and solenoids.

So, if you’re trying to squeeze the maximum mileage out of your current 4.6-liter or 5.4-liter vehicle, then Melling has you covered with their complete timing kits. After all, replacing the timing components is a lot less than replacing an engine, or god forbid sourcing a new vehicle with the current market pricing!