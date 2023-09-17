Power Stroke Tuning Available For 2021-’22 Trucks

randybolig
By Randy Bolig September 17, 2023

power stroke tuning

If you are the proud owner of a 2020-2021 Ford F-250 or F-350 with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke, we have great news for you. SCT Performance now adds custom Power Stroke tuning, “canned” tuning, and other function availability with the SCT X4 hand-held device.

Tuning your truck is simple with the X4 Performance Programmer as it connects high-performance tunes to your vehicle for an emissions-friendly boost in horsepower and torque. Wake up your sleeping giant and help it realize its real potential with preloaded, dyno-proven tune files through the easy-to-use functionality. You can also modify a variety of parameters at the touch of a button, all while monitoring gauges on a customizable display.

SCT Performance’s X4 hand-held tuning device makes it easier than ever to add custom or pre-designed tunes to your Power Stroke-equipped F-250 or F-350 truck.

SCT tuning devices will not modify or delete vehicle emissions. SCT products purchased comply with the Clean Air Act. Tunes that are preloaded in our devices have gone through hours of testing to ensure the safety of the drivers and the environment overall. Custom tuners are required to follow the guidelines of the Clean Air Act as they develop their own tunes for our devices.

The X4 also affords you the ability to upload custom tunes as well. Simply have your tune created by an SCT-authorized tuner, upload the tune to the X4, and then to your truck. There is no need to remove the ECU. It’s plug-and-play.

Power Stroke tuning options have never been easier, so get your X4 today and reap the benefits of a better-performing hauler.

