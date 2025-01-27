Revive Your 1967-68 Cougar With TMI’s Sport Door Panels

TMI Products, a well-known automotive interior manufacturer, recently presented a new product for classic car enthusiasts. The company now offers sport-molded door panels created for the 1967-68 Mercury Cougar coupe. These panels combine classic styling with modern production methods, offering an improved interior for these vehicles. The panels use a two-part molded fiberglass construction.

This specific design generates a distinct look that is available only from TMI. The panels also feature detailed French seams and contrasting stitching, which adds a custom element. The design includes adaptable door inserts.





Owners can select insert materials and patterns to coordinate with TMI’s wide selection of automotive seating, producing a unified interior style. Moreover, the panels ship with new weather stripping already attached. This feature provides a proper seal against outside elements, protecting the interior.

TMI’s panels use existing factory mounting locations. This design makes installation easier for car owners or professional installers. A carefully designed armrest adds to driver and passenger comfort. In addition to the standard features, the panels provide several customization choices.

As an example, customers can pick from two door handle styles: Lokar Billet and Lokar Lakester. Likewise, customers can select between Lokar Billet or Lokar Lakester window cranks to complete the customized appearance. Also, matching Lokar Billet or Lokar Lakester vent window cranks are available as optional additions.

The panels contain pre-scored manual crank openings. This detail allows for easy conversion to power window systems, giving flexibility for contemporary enhancements.







These panels are a high-quality improvement for Mercury Cougar owners. The strong molded fiberglass bases supply a solid and lasting foundation. The available vinyl and stitch selections permit a smooth and coordinated interior appearance, complementing other interior changes. These features combine to make a product that improves both the look and the feel of the classic Cougar interior, adding a contemporary aspect to a classic design.

TMI Products values quality and precision in its manufacturing. The sport-molded door panels show this focus. The company makes products to fulfill the needs of classic car owners and restorers. These door panels provide a combination of classic style, added comfort, and simple installation, making them a useful addition to any 1967-68 Mercury Cougar restoration.