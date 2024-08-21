Rislone DEF Treatment Prevents Crystal Deposits

dragzine
By dragzine August 21, 2024

Rislone has introduced a new Diesel DEF Treatment (P/N 4780) designed to clean, optimize, and maintain diesel selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. This product helps protect SCR and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) systems from harmful deposits that can reduce engine performance and increase fuel consumption.

The treatment is meant to be added with every fill-up of the DEF/AdBlue® tank in diesel cars, trucks, or SUVs. It prevents white crystallization deposits from forming in the system and is compatible with all UREA DEF/AdBlue fluids.

“Most over-the-road truck fleets have a handle on preventing DEF contamination and crystallization, but many individual owners of diesel-powered vehicles don’t realize they need to maintain their SCR systems,” explains Clay Parks, Rislone vice president of development.

“Those consumers are shocked when their cars or trucks start throwing codes or go into limp mode because of problems in the emissions system. Then they’re shocked again when they get the repair estimate. We spent more than a decade developing our new DEF products to help customers keep their diesel-powered cars and trucks on the road with a minimum of effort and expense.”

For vehicles showing signs of white crystal buildup, Rislone recommends treating them first with Rislone DEF Crystal Clean Diesel DEF & SCR Emissions System Cleaner (P/N 4784), then using Rislone Diesel DEF Treatment for regular maintenance.

The treatment is available in 8-ounce bottles and the recommended amounts are 2 ounces for cars and small SUVs, 4 ounces for light trucks and large SUVs, and 8 ounces for medium and heavy-duty trucks. It should not be added to diesel fuel.

Rislone’s Diesel DEF Treatment is made in the USA and is available where auto parts are sold. For more information, visit rislone.com/products/diesel-def-treatment/. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified.

Article Sources

Rislone
https://rislone.com/
(800) 345-6572
dragzine

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Testing Modern Piston Ring Coatings On The Dyno With Total Seal

News

Testing Modern Piston Ring Coatings On The Dyno With Total Seal

Top Ford Events to Finish 2024 with a Bang

News

Top Ford Events to Finish 2024 with a Bang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading