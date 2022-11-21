Rust Protection And Paint In One Kit From KBS Coatings

If you’re properly restoring a car or truck, then doing it right the first time is paramount. Let’s face it, nobody wants to do anything a second time. That’s why, when you are ready to start with your project’s foundation, (the frame), you need to check out KBS Coatings’ Ultimate Frame Coater Kit.

The kit provides everything needed for the ultimate inside-out rust protection for the frame and/or sheetmetal. The easy-to-use DIY kit is more than a simple pain product. This rust protection system utilizes KBS’ three-step system combined with KBS Cavity Coater to prepare and coat up to fifty square feet of metal. To start, use KBS Klean, a non-toxic and biodegradable super cleaner to remove dirt, grease, grime, and other contaminants. Next, the water-based RustBlast effectively dissolves rust and corrosion while etching metal, preparing the surface for the best adhesion possible of KBS’ RustSeal. Also, RustBlast also leaves a zinc phosphate coating to stop flash rust from forming while you are working on other parts.

The third step is to apply RustSeal, a rust-inhibitive and preventative paint that’s applied by brush, roller, or spray gun. RustSeal chemically bonds to metal — even if it’s rusty — to isolate it from moisture and oxygen. I am told that RustSeal comes in 11 colors and flows to provide a beautiful, smooth finish that resembles a powder coating. RustSeal also provides a flexible, yet rock-hard barrier that’s extremely resistant to abrasion and impact.

For the ultimate in protection, KBS Cavity Coater Aerosol provides rust protection in hard-to-reach areas like inside the frame rails, rocker panels, doors, tailgates, and more. Cavity Coater is a self-healing corrosion inhibiting coating (CIC) that provides long-term protection and will even wick/seep into welds and seams that primers and top coats can’t reach. For those especially hard to-reach-areas, the KBS Cavity Wand is provided to extend the reach of aerosol Cavity Coater with a reusable 48-inch hose featuring a 360-degree spray tip.

If you’re “frame deep” into your project, make the call to KBS Coatings. For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.