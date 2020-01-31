SCT Announces Custom Tune Availability For 2020 Ford Mustang GT500

New from SCT – their X4 & BDX programmers now support the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500. These custom tunes are street-tested and dyno-proven to unlock your Mustang’s true potential. See more details below.

Official Release:

Added horsepower, increased torque & more are hidden in your car, let SCT help you find them! Get your new X4 or BDX programmer and enjoying all the power and performance your GT500 has to offer!

The BDX Performance Programmer delivers street-tested, dyno-proven tune files developed by SCT’s expert calibrators to unlock each vehicle’s true potential. Its sleek design, full-color display and customizable gauges help track, data log, and adjust powertrain performance to deliver more horsepower and torque when it’s needed most. Select from multiple SCT tuning levels or load up to 20 custom tune files from one of our thousands of custom tuning dealers worldwide. Direct-to device updates and custom tune delivery over WiFi means cables and computers are a thing of the past. A variety of customizable vehicle functions from timing and rev limiter adjustments, to wheel and tire size calibration enable the BDX to custom tailor your vehicle to your unique standards.

Features: