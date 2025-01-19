Silent Your Car’s Noise With DEI’s New Boom Mat Liquid Brush-On

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI), a leader in heat and sound control solutions, announces the release of Boom Mat Liquid Brush-On Damping Material. The new product offers a flexible solution for noise and vibration reduction in hard-to-reach areas. The product will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

The liquid form of the popular Boom Mat sound-damping material provides effective noise and vibration control. The formula targets areas where traditional sheet materials cannot easily be applied. As a result, it is suitable for spot protection and addressing squeaks, rattles, and unwanted noise in various applications.

Boom Mat Liquid Brush-On is ideal for both interior and exterior use. For instance, it works well in trunk and cab corners. Additionally, the product provides a protective coating for fender wells, guarding against rock chips and dings.

The formula dries to a paintable surface in six hours, allowing for quick and efficient soundproofing projects. A one-liter can provide sufficient coverage for specific applications on automotive and industrial surfaces.

“Boom Mat Liquid Brush-On is a solution for customers who need flexibility,” said Mike Buca, Brand Manager at Design Engineering Inc. “It addresses areas that traditional sheet materials cannot cover. The new liquid option simplifies noise reduction and improves comfort. It provides the effectiveness people expect from Boom Mat products.”

The new product shares the same formula as the Boom Mat Spray. In addition, the liquid form provides greater coverage for larger jobs. It is effective for areas such as trunk interiors, fender wells, undercarriage, body panels, rear quarters, inside door panels, floors, door skins, trunks, and roofs. It works on any interior surface, whether vertical or horizontal.

Furthermore, the liquid damping material reduces vibration from structure-borne noise. It also prevents rust by sealing out moisture, providing added protection to treated surfaces. The product dries in 20 minutes and accepts paint. Each one-liter can cover 20 square feet.

Boom Mat Liquid Brush-On joins DEI’s established line of Boom Mat products. The line includes Boom Mat Damping Material, Under Carpet Light Insulation, Under Carpet Noise Barrier, D-Mat Insulation, Speaker Baffles, and Custom Cut Interior Heat & Sound Control Kits.