SPEC Super-Twin Clutch For 1986-1995 5.0-Liter Mustangs

SPEC Clutch designed the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit (PN SF05ET) specifically for 1986-95 Mustang models with the 5.0-liter engine, targeting owners who prioritize track performance. Capable of handling substantial power, this SPEC Clutch kit features a torque capacity ranging from 700 to 1400 lb-ft of torque. As a result, this impressive range allows the clutch to accommodate a wide variety of performance upgrades, making it a versatile option for serious enthusiasts. Furthermore, the design emphasizes rapid, precise engagement for optimal track performance.

The kit features dampened and full-faced carbon graphite discs. These discs are responsible for providing the necessary friction for smooth engagement and efficient power transfer. In addition, the primary clutch components are constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum. This choice of material ensures both strength and reduced weight. Moreover, the kit carries SFI approval, signifying it meets an important motorsports safety standard.

Despite its high-performance capabilities, one of the key benefits of this clutch is its near-stock drivability. In other words, while designed for the track, the clutch aims to retain a comfortable feel suitable for daily driving. The design team focused on user-friendly installation, creating a straightforward bolt-in process.

SPEC emphasizes the exceptional durability of the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit, anticipating years of reliable service with minimal maintenance required. This longevity is largely due to the all-billet construction, incorporating aircraft-grade aluminum and high-carbon billet steel. To further enhance performance, SPEC machines these parts to incredibly tight tolerances, within .001 inch, ensuring precise balance and action.

For a complete and hassle-free upgrade, the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit includes all necessary components. The package contains a pressure plate, two carbon graphite discs, a floater plate, a flywheel, a clutch alignment tool, and a pilot bearing. Track-spec hardware is also included. The company also proudly manufactures the kit in the United States.