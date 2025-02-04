SPEC Super-Twin Clutch For 1986-1995 5.0-Liter Mustangs

By Evander Long February 03, 2025

SPEC Clutch designed the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit (PN SF05ET) specifically for 1986-95 Mustang models with the 5.0-liter engine, targeting owners who prioritize track performance. Capable of handling substantial power, this SPEC Clutch kit features a torque capacity ranging from 700 to 1400 lb-ft of torque.  As a result, this impressive range allows the clutch to accommodate a wide variety of performance upgrades, making it a versatile option for serious enthusiasts. Furthermore, the design emphasizes rapid, precise engagement for optimal track performance.

The kit features dampened and full-faced carbon graphite discs. These discs are responsible for providing the necessary friction for smooth engagement and efficient power transfer. In addition, the primary clutch components are constructed from aircraft-grade aluminum. This choice of material ensures both strength and reduced weight. Moreover, the kit carries SFI approval, signifying it meets an important motorsports safety standard.

SPEC Clutch SF05ET

Despite its high-performance capabilities, one of the key benefits of this clutch is its near-stock drivability. In other words, while designed for the track, the clutch aims to retain a comfortable feel suitable for daily driving. The design team focused on user-friendly installation, creating a straightforward bolt-in process.

SPEC emphasizes the exceptional durability of the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit, anticipating years of reliable service with minimal maintenance required. This longevity is largely due to the all-billet construction, incorporating aircraft-grade aluminum and high-carbon billet steel. To further enhance performance, SPEC machines these parts to incredibly tight tolerances, within .001 inch, ensuring precise balance and action.

For a complete and hassle-free upgrade, the Super Twin E-Trim Clutch Kit includes all necessary components. The package contains a pressure plate, two carbon graphite discs, a floater plate, a flywheel, a clutch alignment tool, and a pilot bearing. Track-spec hardware is also included. The company also proudly manufactures the kit in the United States.

Article Sources

Spec Clutches & Flywheels
https://specclutch.com
(800) 828-4379

