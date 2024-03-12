Steeda Brings GT500 Styling Cues To 2024 Mustang

When America’s top-selling sports car introduced its seventh-generation version, the market was abuzz with excitement. However, Ford did not unveil the model we had grown so accustomed to. Instead, the revered GT500 model was replaced with the more ominous-sounding Dark Horse. Yet, not everyone embraced the new S650, with many longing for the GT500 styling cues to complement their new Mustang. The wait is now over as Steeda has introduced its GT500-style spoiler with a tinted wicker bill for the 2024 Mustang.

A New Generation

While the 2024 Mustang has yet to become the more common pony car on the road, it is increasingly making its presence known since its introduction. The desire to stand out as different and more aggressive while maintaining tasteful modifications is at an all-time high. The Steeda GT500-style spoiler perfectly embodies this sentiment. Whereas the GT500 boasted aggressive and sharp edges, the S650 has a more smoothed-out design. The new GT500 spoiler lends that aggressive flair to the new body. However, it’s not just about looks; the wing was designed with aerodynamics in mind.

“It’s exciting when Steeda can listen to the customers & bring to market a Spoiler that is not only stylish but affordable too,” says Scott Boda, Director of Manufacturing. “We are continuously challenging our R&D Team to continue to develop these enhancements for the S650 Mustang.”

The Steeda GT500-style wing is constructed with durability and longevity in mind. The tinted wicker bill enables you to maintain rear visibility of those falling behind you. The best part is that the hardware and installation kit are specially designed for the 2024 Mustang! This means no headaches trying to retrofit the product to your modern model.

Be Bold, Be Different

While the S550 GT500 will forever remain one of the greats, you can still apply its styling cues and factory looks to your S650 Mustang. Regardless of whether you own an EcoBoost, GT, or even the Dark Horse, all can sport the all-new and aggressive Steeda wing. With easy installation and the ability to transform the looks of your car, it’s a win-win.



