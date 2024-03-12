Steeda Brings GT500 Styling Cues To 2024 Mustang

jameselkins
By James Elkins March 12, 2024

When America’s top-selling sports car introduced its seventh-generation version, the market was abuzz with excitement. However, Ford did not unveil the model we had grown so accustomed to. Instead, the revered GT500 model was replaced with the more ominous-sounding Dark Horse. Yet, not everyone embraced the new S650, with many longing for the GT500 styling cues to complement their new Mustang. The wait is now over as Steeda has introduced its GT500-style spoiler with a tinted wicker bill for the 2024 Mustang.

A New Generation

While the 2024 Mustang has yet to become the more common pony car on the road, it is increasingly making its presence known since its introduction. The desire to stand out as different and more aggressive while maintaining tasteful modifications is at an all-time high. The Steeda GT500-style spoiler perfectly embodies this sentiment. Whereas the GT500 boasted aggressive and sharp edges, the S650 has a more smoothed-out design. The new GT500 spoiler lends that aggressive flair to the new body. However, it’s not just about looks; the wing was designed with aerodynamics in mind.

“It’s exciting when Steeda can listen to the customers & bring to market a Spoiler that is not only stylish but affordable too,” says Scott Boda, Director of Manufacturing. “We are continuously challenging our R&D Team to continue to develop these enhancements for the S650 Mustang.”

The Steeda GT500-style wing is constructed with durability and longevity in mind. The tinted wicker bill enables you to maintain rear visibility of those falling behind you. The best part is that the hardware and installation kit are specially designed for the 2024 Mustang! This means no headaches trying to retrofit the product to your modern model.

Be Bold, Be Different

While the S550 GT500 will forever remain one of the greats, you can still apply its styling cues and factory looks to your S650 Mustang. Regardless of whether you own an EcoBoost, GT, or even the Dark Horse, all can sport the all-new and aggressive Steeda wing. With easy installation and the ability to transform the looks of your car, it’s a win-win.


Article Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading