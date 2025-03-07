Stop Damper Twist With ATI’s Godzilla Crank Pin Drill Fixture Kit

If you are building a monster Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 and dropping it in a classic truck or a drag strip terror, you’ve probably considered the big stuff – forged internals, a beefy transmission, and plenty of fuel. But there’s one small detail that can cause big problems: the crankshaft damper. ATI Performance Products has a new kit to address that.

Under serious stress – think racing or a lot of boost – the factory damper can actually twist on the crankshaft. That’s bad news. It throws off your engine timing, and if it gets really bad, things can go boom in a hurry and breaks your wallet in the process. ATI Performance’s Crank Pin Drill Fixture Kit lets you lock that damper down solid. The kit allows you to drill the crank and install one or even two dowel pins. These pins prevent any rotational movement between the damper and the crank, giving you peace of mind.

What’s the best part? You can actually do this without pulling the engine. That’s a huge time-saver, whether you’re a pro wrencher in an automotive shop or a DIY guy working in your own garage. These kits aren’t just for the 7.3-liter Godzilla either, as ATI also offers versions for other popular modern V8s.

Pinning the crank damper might not be the flashiest upgrade, but it’s one of those things that separates a well-built engine from a potential grenade. If you’re serious about making big power with your 7.3-liter Godzilla and seeing to it that it stays together, the new Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla Crank Pin Drill Fixture Kit is a smart and relatively simple insurance policy. It takes away the worry, letting you push your engine to its limit.