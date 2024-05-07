Super Diesel Additive From LiquiMoly

Whether or not you need to use a diesel additive is a subject that is hotly debated in many circles. Ask that question on any social media page or forum and you will surely get varied opinions. Some truck owners feel they are a benefit while others are skeptical. Personally, I am of the opinion they have their place when used as directed. Take for instance this Super Diesel Additive from Liqui Moly.

This diesel additive is a combination of additives to clean and maintain the diesel fuel system. It helps prevent corrosion, increases lubrication which reduces fuel pump and injector wear, increases cetane value for improved engine performance, induces easier starting, and lowers emissions. What’s not to like? Liqui Moly says that regular use keeps the fuel system in perfect working order.

Liqui Moly’s Super Diesel Additive is suitable for use in all diesel engines, with or without turbochargers. It is also safe for use with catalytic converters and particulate filters (DPF). For best results, add Super Diesel Additive to your fuel tank every 1,200 miles. One 300 ml can is sufficient for up to 20 gallons of fuel.

Since adding a can of Super Diesel Additive can help your truck run better for longer, what’s keeping you from adding a can to your fuel tank? Pour one in today and find out how Liqui Moly can help your truck be the best it can be.