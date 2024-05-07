Super Diesel Additive From LiquiMoly

Super Diesel Additive From LiquiMoly

randybolig
By Randy Bolig May 07, 2024

Whether or not you need to use a diesel additive is a subject that is hotly debated in many circles. Ask that question on any social media page or forum and you will surely get varied opinions. Some truck owners feel they are a benefit while others are skeptical. Personally, I am of the opinion they have their place when used as directed. Take for instance this Super Diesel Additive from Liqui Moly.

This diesel additive is a combination of additives to clean and maintain the diesel fuel system. It helps prevent corrosion, increases lubrication which reduces fuel pump and injector wear, increases cetane value for improved engine performance, induces easier starting, and lowers emissions. What’s not to like? Liqui Moly says that regular use keeps the fuel system in perfect working order.

Liqui Moly’s Super Diesel Additive is suitable for use in all diesel engines, with or without turbochargers. It is also safe for use with catalytic converters and particulate filters (DPF). For best results, add Super Diesel Additive to your fuel tank every 1,200 miles. One 300 ml can is sufficient for up to 20 gallons of fuel.

diesel additive

Since adding a can of Super Diesel Additive can help your truck run better for longer, what’s keeping you from adding a can to your fuel tank? Pour one in today and find out how Liqui Moly can help your truck be the best it can be.

  • Effective Cleaning
  • Increases Cetane Number
  • Increases Lubricating
  • For Low-Sulfur Diesel Fuels
  • Guarantees Low Fuel Consumption
  • Good Corrosion Protection
  • Keeps The Fuel System Clean
  • High Wear Resistance
  • Ideal With Catalytic Converters
  • Optimizes Engine Performance
  • Prevents Seizing And Injector Gumming
  • Prevents Build-Up Of Deposits

More Sources

Liqui Moly
https://www.liqui-moly.com/
(888) 665-9645
randybolig

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Stolen 1967 Mustang Reunited With Owner Decades Later

News

Stolen 1967 Mustang Reunited With Owner Decades Later

What Goes Into Building A 1,000HP-Capable 6R80 Transmission

Tech Stories

What Goes Into Building A 1,000HP-Capable 6R80 Transmission

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading