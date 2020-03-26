T-Rex Introduces Five Grilles For The 2020 Ford Ranger

By Chris McWilliams March 26, 2020

New from T-Rex – the 5 striking grilles for the 2020 Ford Ranger. These grilles are designed with modern styling, OEM fit & finish, and easy installation by simply replacing the OE grille assembly. See more details below.

Official Release:

The market for mid-size pickup trucks has returned and the Ford Ranger is part of the big comeback. All new for 2020, the Ranger is bolder than ever with 5 striking grilles from T-REX Truck Products. Designed with modern styling, OEM fit & finish, and easy installation by simply replacing the OE grille assembly, these grille offerings are a top shelf upgrade.

All T-REX 2020 Ranger Grilles feature 1-piece “Laser Cut” construction, with an exclusive honeycomb repeating pattern and are designed are created through CAD drawings for precise and factory OE fitment. All grilles are finished in a 2 stage semi-gloss black powder coated finish for long lasting durability and include all necessary hardware for proper & complete installation.

There are two versions equipped with and OEM Badge provision that requires the re-installation of the factory grille logo, a perfect option for dealer installers and hardcore Ford aficionados. T-Rex’s legendary X-Metal Badge & Studs are also an option for customers who desire further personalization including an option for a customizable removable stainless steel trim piece that can be easily color-matched. Additionally, the ZROADZ Series Grille features a single row High Output 20” LED Light Bar that includes a plug-n-play harness.

These are the highest quality grilles on the market, made in the USA, and come with a lifetime structural warranty.

Features:

  • Lower Price Point
  • Exclusive Repeating Pattern
  • 1 Piece Laser Cut Construction
  • With & Without LED Lights
  • Removable X-Metal Badge Or OEM Badge Provision
  • 2 Stage Powder Coating
  • Lifetime Structural Warranty

Article Sources

T-Rex Truck Products
https://trexbillet.com
(800) 287-5900

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

