T-Rex Introduces Five Grilles For The 2020 Ford Ranger

New from T-Rex – the 5 striking grilles for the 2020 Ford Ranger. These grilles are designed with modern styling, OEM fit & finish, and easy installation by simply replacing the OE grille assembly. See more details below.

Official Release:

The market for mid-size pickup trucks has returned and the Ford Ranger is part of the big comeback. All new for 2020, the Ranger is bolder than ever with 5 striking grilles from T-REX Truck Products. Designed with modern styling, OEM fit & finish, and easy installation by simply replacing the OE grille assembly, these grille offerings are a top shelf upgrade.

All T-REX 2020 Ranger Grilles feature 1-piece “Laser Cut” construction, with an exclusive honeycomb repeating pattern and are designed are created through CAD drawings for precise and factory OE fitment. All grilles are finished in a 2 stage semi-gloss black powder coated finish for long lasting durability and include all necessary hardware for proper & complete installation.

There are two versions equipped with and OEM Badge provision that requires the re-installation of the factory grille logo, a perfect option for dealer installers and hardcore Ford aficionados. T-Rex’s legendary X-Metal Badge & Studs are also an option for customers who desire further personalization including an option for a customizable removable stainless steel trim piece that can be easily color-matched. Additionally, the ZROADZ Series Grille features a single row High Output 20” LED Light Bar that includes a plug-n-play harness.

These are the highest quality grilles on the market, made in the USA, and come with a lifetime structural warranty.

Features: