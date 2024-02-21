Tools For Perfect Tubing With CPP

When you think about how many different fluids help keep our cars and trucks going, you start to realize how important the role of all those small-diameter lines becomes. It doesn’t matter if you’re building an entire vehicle from scratch or simply repairing one component, sooner or later the need for new tubing will arise. While a ham-fisted approach will surely get you home from the side of the road, a proper tubing installation will give you years of service, and make it look like you know what you’re doing.

When it comes to laying out perfect tubing that not only looks good but also keeps all those vital fluids on the inside, having the right tools for the job is key. The team at Classic Performance Products (CPP) knows this very well, which is why the company offers a variety of tools to help you get the job done properly.

One tool that can either make or break the success of the task at hand is the tube flaring tool. There are several key factors to getting a perfect flared end to a tubing stretch. Beyond the obvious requirement of making sure you get the flared fitting on properly before you flare the end of the tubing – and we’ve all been there – you also want to make sure to double-flare the end to ensure the best seal.

This Brake Pipe Flaring Tool Kit (PN BPFTK) from CPP is designed to make a perfect tubing flare every time, so long as you do your part and install the fitting properly onto the tubing first. This tool will help you make perfect double-flare connections on 3/16, 1/4, 5/16, and 3/8-inch tubing by simply changing out the dies for the appropriate size tubing.

The tool is designed to operate in several stages. Once you have the proper dies for the tubing size you’re working with, the first step is to set the depth of the tubing. After that, simply follow the sizing chart and numbered steps on the top of the rotating fixture of the tool. Getting the perfect flared end on any tubing is as easy as 1,2,3 with CPP’s flared tubing tool. CPP also carries a complete line of tubing benders, cutters, and flaring tools to allow you to make perfect tubing throughout the vehicle. Check out this video of the flaring tool in use, and also check out all the tools available by CPP.