Off Road Xtreme’s Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide is hyped up to the max. We have been scooting along with gear for the garage, useful wearable items, rad tech devices, and some high-end camping gear. Now, we are continuing with a list of Fathers Day survival gifts and essentials that will keep your dad in the game for another round.

Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide: Survival Essentials

If you are not the son of Rambo, then listen up. Your pops might need some of this gear to extend his lifeline window.

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: Infinity X1 Hybrid Power Flashlight 2500 Lumen

Upgrade your dad’s tired old lantern with a modern rechargeable flashlight. The X1 Hybrid Power Flashlight shoots 2500 Lumen up to 130 meters. It is a hybrid thanks to its two power sources; one rechargeable battery pack and another dry-cell alkaline battery core. For $69, this flashlight is made with an aircraft-grade aluminum exterior and will survive for years to come.

Infinity X1 Hybrid Power Flashlight Key Features:

Up to 5.5 hours of use per battery charge.

9.75 x 2.1 inches.

One Rechargeable Core.

One Dry Cell Core.

6 Alkaline Batteries.

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: Midland ER40 Emergency Crank Radio

A handheld pocket emergency radio is something your dad probably grew up with. But that little vintage unit is probably older than your old man. The Midland ER40 Emergency Crank Radio is the new generation that does it all for under $50 and offers all the features to keep him updated in dire times.

Also included is the ability to tune into NOAA for weather alerts and information direct from the National Weather Service. An AM/FM radio with clock offers instant access to information and entertainment. There are multiple sustainable power sources such as a solar panel, the rechargeable 2600 mAh internal lithium-ion battery, and a hand crank to recharge during a power outage or anytime away from a power source.

Midland ER40 Emergency Crank Radio Key Features:

Charges devices through a USB connection.

Works with most cell phones, tablets, and more.

Flashlight with SOS Strobe: Can be used to signal for help.

Low battery indicator.

Large backlit LCD Display.

Wrist lanyard for easy carrying.

Rechargeable battery included.

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: MyMEDIC MyFak Pro

You have probably heard your old man say the old phrase “Better to not have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.” In the case of first aid, this is so important. When seconds count, help is always minutes away or more. The MyMedic MyFAK Pro Kit can address common everyday injuries but is also well-equipped with essential items for more traumatic injuries. For under $300, being prepared to save lives is a small price to pay.

MyMEDIC MyFak Pro Key Features:

Over 127 life-saving first aid supplies in the Pro kit

Folding page design for enhanced organization

Extra space for customization and reorganization

Durable Hypalon MOLLE panel

Versatile straps for easy mounting and storing

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binocular

Having a good set of binoculars was something my dad always recommended for our outdoor activities. In survival situations, this is even more important. The perspective is enhanced when you can perceive your surroundings up close from far away. The Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Waterproof Binoculars are ruggedly designed, lightweight, and offer top-shelf optics.

For only $95, you get best-in-class high-grade Swiss-engineered optics with authentic Bak4 Prisms and multi-coated lenses. There are six pieces of glass in both cylinders, each layered in an anti-reflective coating with a low refractory index. These binocular provides a crisp, bright image, and color clarity to the edge wide of the field of view.

Standard Issue 8×25 Binocular Key Features:

Waterproof (IPX7) + Fogproof (Nitrogen sealed O-rings)

Wide Field of View

Fully Multi-Coated Lenses + BaK4 Roof Prisms

Rugged Impact Absorbing Housing + Scratch Resistant Lenses

Twist Up Eyecups, compatible with glasses

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: The Zeus Portable Jump Starter & USB Charger

A jump in a jam is just about the handiest thing one could have. Nowadays, Pops can carry that in his back pocket via a small lightweight portable jump starter power source. For less than $120, the Zeus Portable Jump Starter & USB Charger is the ultimate tool to get back in the game.

This portable battery charger can get you back on the road when no one’s on the other end of the jumper cables. Beyond that, fully recharge power tools, and revive dead devices if no power supply is near. Plus, he can charge the Zeus at home or on the road. For under $160, give your dad the peace of mind of knowing he has a backup power source for any emergency situation.

The Zeus Portable Jump Starter & USB Charger Key Features:

Charges gasoline and diesel engines up to 8L

Peak Current 1,000 ADC output for power tools up to 180W

output for power tools up to 180W A high-level voltage multiplier allows four battery cells to work simultaneously

Lithium Polymer batteries for heat resistance, durability, and a long service life

Dual USB ports

Built-in flashlight

Short circuit protection

The Zeus power system

Nylon hard shell carry case

AC/DC wall adapter

Car charger

Jumper cables

Three-way USB charging cord (Mini USB/USB-C/iPhone)

Fathers Day Survival Gifts: Helinox Chair Zero L

If Dad ever needs a quick rest, having a seat packed away can keep Mr. Grumpy pants at bay. When packing light or space is at a premium, consider this low-profile chair that weighs less than two pounds and stows away very compactly. Designed purposefully as a hiking chair, the Helinox Chair Zero L is the little one that can support a big load of 320 pounds. Sliding in at just under $160, this is a premium product with a premium price tag.

Helinox Chair Zero L Key Features:

The warranty covers materials and workmanship for 5 years.

Premium quality textiles and fabrics are combined with reinforced panels and durable stitching.

Made from DAC’s proprietary aluminum alloy for maximum strength with minimum weight.

Height: 25 inches assembled and 4 inches packed away.

Width: 21 inches assembled and 4.5 inches packed away.

Weight: 1 pound 6 ounces.

Capacity: 320 pounds

Ultimate Fathers Day Survival Gifts

The Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide has now highlighted garage gear, wearable gear, tech gear, and camp gear too. It does not end here either. We have a couple of bonus items to round out ideas for the most important big guy in our lives coming up next.