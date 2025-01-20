VMP Performance announced a new carbon fiber intake kit designed for 2024 Ford Mustang GTs equipped with Stage 1 or Stage 2 VMP/Whipple superchargers. The kit replaces the factory rubber intake tube with a lighter and more rigid carbon fiber component. The suggested retail price is $629.99.

The new intake system offers several features. For one, the primary material is gloss 3k carbon fiber providing strength and a premium appearance. Further enhancing the design is a factory-style Positive Crankcase Ventilation connector.

It ensures proper engine ventilation. Complementing these features are custom silicone adaptors connecting the intake to the throttle body and mass airflow sensor housings. Finally, black hose clamps secure all connections. These components work together to provide a secure and functional installation.

This intake system is built for performance applications. It is intended for closed-course competition use only. VMP Performance explicitly states that this product is not for street use. Therefore, buyers should check local regulations before purchase and installation.

The upgrade to a carbon fiber intake offers potential benefits. In particular, the change from a flexible rubber tube to a rigid carbon fiber structure can improve airflow. It can lead to increased power and throttle response. Additionally, the carbon fiber material also reduces weight compared to the factory part. This can contribute to better vehicle performance. Beyond performance, the visual appeal of the gloss carbon fiber adds a performance aesthetic to the engine bay.

The carbon fiber intake kit provides an option for Mustang owners who use their cars in controlled racing environments. The combination of carbon fiber construction, specialized connectors, and precise fitment offers a performance upgrade.

As a result, the company emphasizes the importance of understanding the intended use and potential legal restrictions. Buyers should consider these factors before purchasing and installing the new intake system.