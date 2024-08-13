Wilwood Releases TX6-DM Direct-Mount Big Brake Kits for HD Trucks

By dragzine August 13, 2024

The new Wilwood TX6-DM Direct-Mount bolt-on front brake kits designed for heavy-duty trucks with 20-inch and larger wheels are a massive upgrade for safer towing. These kits are compatible with a range of truck models from 2005 to 2023, including Ford, GM, and RAM trucks. They are specifically made to work seamlessly with your truck’s existing brake systems and provide better performance, especially during tough tasks like towing and hauling.

The brake kits feature strong six-piston calipers that directly attach to the factory spindle and provide better braking power. The rotors are corrosion-resistant and designed for improved airflow to keep things cool. Plus, the new brake pads are designed to last longer and resist fading, whether you’re using your truck for everyday driving or heavy-duty work.

You can also customize the look of your brake calipers with a variety of color options. The kits come with everything you need, including stainless braided Flexline kits and premium hardware.

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for Ford

  • P/N 140-17610-R, 2005-10 F-250/350
  • P/N 140-17776-R, 2011-12 F-250/350
  • P/N 140-17596-R, 2013-22 F-250/350

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for GM

  • P/N 140-17643, 2011-19 2500/3500
  • P/N 140-17468, 2020-UP 2500/3500

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for RAM

  • P/N 140-17606-R, 2014-23 2500/3500

SPECS

Calipers: forged aluminum, 6-piston, gloss red/powder coat black or 24 additional colors (extra charge)

Rotor size: 15.00 x 1.50-inch

Rotor material: E-coated, premium long-grain carbon iron alloy w/ 48 internal vanes

Brake pads: Smart-Pad BP-Q ceramic

MSRP: starts at $2,777.54

Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434
Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It's drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You'll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
