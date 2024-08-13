The new Wilwood TX6-DM Direct-Mount bolt-on front brake kits designed for heavy-duty trucks with 20-inch and larger wheels are a massive upgrade for safer towing. These kits are compatible with a range of truck models from 2005 to 2023, including Ford, GM, and RAM trucks. They are specifically made to work seamlessly with your truck’s existing brake systems and provide better performance, especially during tough tasks like towing and hauling.

The brake kits feature strong six-piston calipers that directly attach to the factory spindle and provide better braking power. The rotors are corrosion-resistant and designed for improved airflow to keep things cool. Plus, the new brake pads are designed to last longer and resist fading, whether you’re using your truck for everyday driving or heavy-duty work.

You can also customize the look of your brake calipers with a variety of color options. The kits come with everything you need, including stainless braided Flexline kits and premium hardware.

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for Ford

P/N 140-17610-R, 2005-10 F-250/350

P/N 140-17776-R, 2011-12 F-250/350

P/N 140-17596-R, 2013-22 F-250/350

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for GM

P/N 140-17643, 2011-19 2500/3500

P/N 140-17468, 2020-UP 2500/3500

TX6-DM Front Brake Kit for RAM

P/N 140-17606-R, 2014-23 2500/3500