OE Spotlight: The 2023 Super Duty Is Ready To Work, Comfortably

Are you considering a new Ford Super Duty truck? The 2023 models are here and a great option for those wanting a great diesel truck. These upscale workhorses have been redesigned inside and out. To create more than capable — and comfortable — trucks.

“From the F-250 pickup to the F-600 utility truck, Super Duty is the badge America’s hardest-working men and women have come to trust to get the toughest jobs done,” says Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Super Duty customers are builders – the backbone of our communities and our economy. We poured every ounce of know-how and ingenuity we have into developing the truck of their dreams – smarter, more powerful, full of clever features and technology.”

However, the Super Duty is not only the tool of choice for builders, Ford says it plays a significant economic role. That is because Super Duty is the preferred choice for essential industries with more than 50 percent market share in utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles, according to S&P Global Mobility.

“Super Duty is a name that is trusted to get the job done, and our customers have helped to make it the most popular commercial truck in America, bar none,” says Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro. “With state-of-the-art technology, including a 5G modem connected to a powerful ecosystem of productivity-boosting software and services, the all-new Super Duty can seamlessly shift from workhorse to office of the future.”

A True Workhorse

The 2023 Super Duty is defined by its power and capability. The new Super Duty offers the broadest range of engines in the class. While a 6.8-liter V8 gas engine is standard, a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel comes with a unique turbo, upgraded exhaust manifolds, and unique tuning that is targeting the best horsepower and torque in the class.

Every Super Duty features a Ford-designed and built 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission, and every chassis cab model comes standard with a power take-off connection to run added equipment, like boom lifts and plows. Four-wheel drive is now standard on XLT models and above.

If you need your 2023 Super Duty to really get the job done, the new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System (UIS) is a game changer for those needing on-body equipment such as utility cranes or plows. This digital solution provides aftermarket equipment makers with improved access to Super Duty’s electrical system and signals to seamlessly integrate and operate their hardware into the truck’s digital displays. Cloud-based software connects to the UIS so equipment makers can add digital buttons that allow drivers to control their equipment from inside the truck. The system also allows for high levels of customization and safety interlocks, like preventing the transmission from shifting into drive with a raised boom lift.

Pro Power Onboard is now available for Super Duty, featuring more exportable power than any heavy-duty pickup or chassis cab. The 2.0 kilowatts of output can power a job site or tailgate party. Power outlets are accessible inside the truck and cargo box, or they can be mounted on chassis cabs with a special outlet installation kit.

The New Super Duty Might Be The Ultimate Tow Rig

According to a Ford press release, approximately 96 percent of heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks to tow. Since Super Duty has a targeted best-in-class payload and towing for every trailer type, Super Duty ensures customers can haul with confidence.

The 2023 Super Duty even offers new available driver-assist technologies designed to simplify the towing experience and build confidence. The Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch can estimate cargo weight in real-time and provide guidance on trailer tongue weight distribution directly on the center touchscreen, FordPass app, or even within the taillamps.

With a 360-degree trailer camera system, you will have a bird’s-eye view of the trailer to make maneuvering in tight spaces easier and with virtually no blind spots.

Speaking of blind spots, the 2023 Super Duty has a Blind Spot Information System for fifth wheel and gooseneck that can be attached to a trailer to help identify when vehicles are next to a trailer and indicate this in the side view mirrors.

How many times have you needed a backup camera while your tailgate is down? Now, the 2023 Super Duty offers an Industry-First Available Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Sensing System. This includes a new camera and reverse sensors in the top of the tailgate that provides visual and audible alerts when the tailgate is down to make backing up to a dock or hitching a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer easier than ever before. While you are backing up to that trailer, the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist automatically backs the truck up and aligns the conventional hitch ball to the trailer receiver.

Finally, how many times have you used your GPS when towing, only to get into a tight situation? Now, Super Duty incorporates Trailer Navigation that plots routes that can be safely navigated with given trailer dimensions and weight to avoid potential issues with low bridges and tight turns.

“Our goal was to leave drivers with zero blind spots, even when towing the longest trailers,” says Andrew Kernahan, Ford Super Duty chief engineer. “Camera views provide every angle, from simulating a drone to making sure customers can see behind the truck even when the tailgate is down. Hitching and towing has never been easier.”

There’s also new safety and security available technology that goes beyond camera angles:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering automatically brakes and accelerates to a preset speed and helps keep the truck in its lane

automatically brakes and accelerates to a preset speed and helps keep the truck in its lane Trailer Theft Alert will send an alert via the FordPass app should anyone attempt to disconnect the trailer when the truck is locked

will send an alert via the FordPass app should anyone attempt to disconnect the trailer when the truck is locked Vehicle Security , available with a Ford Pro Telematics subscription, uses sensors to monitor impact and towing events and sends alerts even when the vehicle is off

, available with a Ford Pro Telematics subscription, uses sensors to monitor impact and towing events and sends alerts even when the vehicle is off Fleet Start Inhibit allows Ford Pro customers to schedule timeframes for when the vehicle can be started to improve confidence around fleet operations

allows Ford Pro customers to schedule timeframes for when the vehicle can be started to improve confidence around fleet operations Forward/Reverse Sensing System helps drivers by showing objects immediately in front of the vehicle and warns when objects are near the front or rear of the vehicle

helps drivers by showing objects immediately in front of the vehicle and warns when objects are near the front or rear of the vehicle Front and Rear Brake Assist help prevent low-speed collisions to help automatically protect against hitting objects that may otherwise be hard to see

help prevent low-speed collisions to help automatically protect against hitting objects that may otherwise be hard to see The full-color head-up display helps keep eyes on the road by showing information right in the driver’s line of sight that changes with driving mode

2023 Super Duty Goes Digital

The 2023 Ford Super Duty is the first pickup in the United States with embedded 5G capability. AT&T’s high-performance 5G network can deliver faster navigation, mapping, and music downloads with higher quality than 4G. Super Duty’s 5G modem from Qualcomm Technologies can also provide a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices to help keep workers and families connected on the go, and support Ford Power-Up software updates while driving to keep making the truck better over time.

The all-new Super Duty takes connectivity to the max with Ford Pro, the dedicated business focused on maximizing uptime, accelerating productivity, and lowering costs for commercial customers with a suite of connected vehicles, software, services, and financing.

Super Duty small to large business owners will benefit from software tools such as Ford Pro Fleet Management Software and Ford Pro Telematics, which identify maintenance needs, vehicle locations, driver behaviors, wasted idle time, and more. Super Duty customers also receive access to Ford’s 650-plus Commercial Vehicle Centers, a network of 300-plus upfitters, and expanding fleet of 700+ Mobile Service Vans, as well as Ford Pro FinSimple, which makes vehicle leasing and purchasing easy and efficient.

A Tougher Super Duty

An all-new exterior includes seven new grilles engineered to maximize cooling performance while under heavy loads. Signature “C-clamp” lighting creates a wide, planted look up front while LED headlamps are now available on all trim levels. Long side vents are functional, reducing under-hood air pressure for improved aerodynamics.

Customers looking to make a statement have new STX, Sport, and Black Appearance Packages that offer trim, wheel, and paint combinations for a bit more style. The new XL Off-Road Package available on F-250 or F-350 models with 4×4 single rear wheels adds rugged 33-inch tires, a raised air dam, water-fording axle vent tubes, skid plates, and an electronic locking rear differential.

The Tremor Off-Road Package includes a front-end lift and uniquely tuned suspension, a Dana front axle with a limited-slip differential and axle vent tubes, 35-inch Goodyear tires, unique 18-inch wheels, Trail Control, selectable drive modes including a rock-crawl mode and new for this year, Trail Turn Assist.

Getting Comfortable

We all like to be comfortable on long drives, and the 2023 Super Duty makes sure that is a reality. For starters, techie’s can geek out with the 8-inch center display that comes standard on the XL model while a 12-inch display is standard with higher trim levels

The 2023 Super Duty offers a customizable 12-inch digital instrument cluster, four USB power ports, and available wireless charging pad, a center console slot that holds a tablet upright to make using it easier when parked, and Max Recline Seats that fold almost horizontally and lift the seat bottom up for a nearly flat surface to maximize comfort during downtime.

Making sure your electronics are the best they can be, the 2023 Super Duty delivers a 640-watt, eight-speaker B&O Sound System, or an optional 1,080-watt, 18-speaker B&O Unleashed Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for a fully-immersive audio experience. If you need someone to talk to on those long trips alone, Alexa is built-in and delivers a hands-free experience with complimentary connectivity to Alexa for up to three years.

There you have it, there are many reasons to take a look at the 2023 Super Duty so what are you waiting for?