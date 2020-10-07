OPTIMA Batteries Invites You to the Hi-Performance Expo at COTA

By Tommy Parry October 07, 2020

Over the course of this distressing year, too many races and car meets have been canceled, and we’re getting a little stir-crazy. Rather than try to enjoy some vicarious buzz by viewing races through the screens of our computers, thankfully, we can again safely experience thrilling driving spectacles in person with OPTIMA Batteries‘ Hi-Performance Expo. IMSA stars, drift cars, autocrossing, and massive prizes should draw a sizable crowd to this inaugural meeting, which takes place November 1st-3rd at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Open to spectators, this outdoor-only event will feature an amazing lineup of competition events. Highlighted events include The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI), World Championship Autocross, Street Car Takeover, The Fun-Haver tour and The Feature Car Faceoff with all types of precision driving exhibitions featuring big names like Vaughn Gittin Jr., Tanner Foust, and Cleetus McFarland. Prizes for winners are expected up to $69,000.

Drifters like Gittin Jr. and Foust will be sure to leave bits of tire in your hair for mementos to take home. Photo credit: Hi-Performance Expo

“The Hi-Performance Expo creates an opportunity for enthusiasts and brands to come together and celebrate the passion, power and performance that fuels our community,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing, OPTIMA Batteries, a Clarios brand. “COTA provides a safe outdoor environment to fully experience the best our industry has to offer.”

A wide variety of cars, excellent scenery, and one of the fastest circuits in North America. Photo credit: OPTIMA

The event will be hosted in partnership with the Moab 4×4 Expo, powered by OPTIMA Batteries. The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI) is the final stop in OPTIMA’s year-long Search for the Ultimate Street Car TV series and for the first time in the event’s 13-year history, the OUSCI winner will take home a check for $25,000. Both the OUSCI and the Hi-Performance Expo will be broadcast on MAVTV, in addition to live streaming throughout the event.

For more information on the Hi-Performance Expo or to see the three day schedule, please visit hiperformanceexpo.com.
Tickets can be found at here.

 

Article Sources

Optima Batteries, Inc.
https://www.optimabatteries.com/en-us
(888) 867-8462

About the author

Tommy Parry

Tommy Parry has been racing and writing about racing cars for the past seven years. As an automotive enthusiast from a young age, he worked jobs revolving around cars throughout high school, and tried his hand on the race track on his 20th birthday. After winning his first outdoor kart race, Tommy began working as an apprentice mechanic to amateur racers in the Bay Area to sharpen his mechanical understanding. He has worked as a track day instructor and automotive writer since 2012, and continues to race karts, formula cars, sedans, and rally cars in the San Francisco region.
Read My Articles
 

