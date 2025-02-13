The FordMuscle Network

Original Venice Crew Celebrates Shelby’s 1965 Championship In SoCal

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 13, 2025

On Valentine’s Day in 1965, Ken Miles delivered a high-performance love story as he piloted a Shelby GT350 Competition Model to victory. Some 60 years later, some of the original builders of those cars, known as the Original Venice Crew, are teaming up with the Los Angeles Shelby American Automobile Club and the national Shelby American Automobile Club for a Championship Weekend in Southern California from February 14-15, 2025.

“Shelby American earned an incredible six racing championships in 1965, forever altering the motorsports landscape and changing the perception of American automobiles,” said Jim Marietta, CEO of OVC. “Carroll Shelby and his team built and raced cars that conquered endurance, sports car, and drag racing. No other automaker has yet achieved this feat. We will honor that impressive achievement the way that Carroll would’ve enjoyed at the track.”

The Original Venice Crew, Los Angeles Shelby American Automobile Club, and the national Shelby American Automobile Club are hosting a Championship Weekend celebration at Willow Springs Raceway in Southern California. The event will feature on-track action, a banquet, a car show, and more. (Photo Credit: Original Venice Crew)

Held at Willow Springs Raceway, the event welcomes Ford-powered machines for track sessions on both days, a Friday evening banquet hosted by Rick Titus, son of Trans Am champion and Shelby American team driver Jerry Titus, and LA SAAC President Randy Richardson, plus a car show with exhibits on Saturday.

“Jim Marrietta and OVC worked with Jostens to create a personalized ‘World Champion’ ring that will be given to each member of the 1965 Shelby American team during the banquet,” Aaron Shelby said. “I’m touched that he engraved each recipient’s name and honored to accept one for my grandfather, Carroll Shelby. Jostens has created rings for the NFL, NBA, NHL, and the LA Dodgers World Series championship, which means the ones for Shelby team members are of the same caliber. It’ll be a historic moment when the families and remaining Shelby American employees reunite.”

Shelby American Chief Test Driver and VP of Production Vince LaViolette (right) is among the luminaries scheduled to attend, along with others with deep Shelby connections, including Carrol Shelby’s grandson, Aaron Shelby, who is set to speak at the Friday evening banquet.

Employees who worked there from 1962 to 1965 make up the Original Venice Crew, which builds limited-edition 1965 Shelby GT350Rs that can be ordered with an optional independent rear suspension engineered back in 1964. A prototype of the OVC Shelby GT350 comp car will be on hand, with retired Shelby American driver John Morton giving hot laps in it.

“From mechanics to drivers, fabricators, and support staff, we will honor everyone who helped Shelby American win those milestone championships in 1965,” Marietta added. “This may be the last major reunion for the group. Fans should make attendance a priority.”

To find out more about the Championship Weekend event, point your browser here.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
