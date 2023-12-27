Our 5 Favorite First-Generation Mustang Features Of 2023

Choosing a favorite feature is a daunting task for any editor. Some cars leave you awestruck with their beauty, others unleash massive amounts of power, and then there are a few that seamlessly blend both, yielding astonishing results. Personally, I appreciate a vehicle that combines raw power with striking aesthetics, coupled with a touch of ingenious engineering. A compelling story also adds to the allure. Here are five of our favorite first-generation Mustang features from 2023!

Exquisite In Excess

Regardless if you are a fastback fan or a classic coupe lover, it’s hard to deny the beauty that Brian Hood created within his 1965 Mustang. Hood took his Mustang up a notch with custom rear body work, a coyote swap, and a complete interior change. The Axalta Hot Hues Razzle Berry not only draws eyes towards the car, but when the sun hits it, the color pops unlike most we’ve seen.

While the paint, body, and engine swap are all exceptionally well-executed, the true centerpiece of the build is the custom CNC-machined airbox. The air intake alone required over 12 hours of run time for the CNC process! Sometimes, it’s the small details, while at other times, it’s the grandest elements that capture our attention!

Terminated

For most Ford fans, a few specialty models resonate profoundly with enthusiasts across generations. Among classic car fans, the early Mustang has firmly secured its place in their hearts as the genuine progenitor of the pony car. Meanwhile, for more recent Mustang enthusiasts, the 2003-2004 Cobra reigned supreme on both the streets and the strip during the early 2000s. Bringing these two iconic models together is Tommy Wright and his car, Quicksilver.

Under the hood resides the supercharged 4.6-liter Cobra motor, enhanced with a few additional upgrades. Yet, the theme doesn’t conclude there; Cobra components seamlessly integrate into the interior. The term “Quick” in the car’s name hardly captures the magnitude of power at its disposal.

Beauty Is A Beast

Pro Street cars generally stem from retired race cars making a comeback to the streets. At the very least, these Pro Street builds are designed to exude a race car aesthetic. Lori and Keith Fedirko sought a vehicle that not only delivered high performance but also radiated a racing presence. Thus, Drogon came into existence.

The Fedirko’s 1968 Mustang boasts a fiery performance thanks to a TKM-built 363 cubic-inch small-block Ford featuring a Blower Drive Service Stage 2 6-71. Nestled beneath the rear arches are formidable Mickey Thompson Sportsman S/R radial tires. Attend any Pro Street events, and you’re likely to spot Lori at the wheel, cruising and primed for action on the dragstrip.

Silver Linings

Another trend embraced by first-generation Mustang owners is the Pro Touring approach. Unlike the primary emphasis on straight-line racing, Pro Touring provides drivers with an edge when navigating twisty back roads or challenging road courses. Tracy Lamonds fully embraced the Pro Touring concept, creating his cruiser and corner-carving bruiser.

Although the car is engineered for exceptional handling and performance, its Tungsten Metallic exterior, complemented by a custom upholstered brown interior and trunk, transforms it into a showstopper. This attention to detail has earned it recognition and accolades, making it an award winner at Mustang Week 2023!

From The Ground Up

While Coyote swaps are now commonplace, there was a time when the Coyote engine was exclusive to factory vehicles. The challenges of dealing with engine mounts, wiring harnesses, and control packs made such builds considerably more complex. Undeterred by these hurdles, Chris Boswell embraced the true hot rodding spirit, aiming to infuse his 1965 C-Code Ford Mustang Fastback with more power — quite a substantial boost compared to the original 289 cubic-inch engine.

Versatility And Potential

The first-generation Mustang has rapidly evolved into one of the most versatile vehicles within the Mustang lineage. Whether functioning as a cool cruiser, a potent performer, or a jaw-dropping show car, the chassis proves capable of accommodating it all with the right enhancements. Therefore, the next time you encounter a first-generation Mustang around the corner, consider the possibility of crafting your own custom creation.