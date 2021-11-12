Our Favorite Texas Vanity Plates From the LMR Cruise-in

As you may have read in the past, we at Ford Muscle are suckers for vanity plates. The simple 6-7 letters that the great state of Texas provides can make things difficult without that extra eighth digit. Car people are creative though, and we saw some fun combinations. These included flexing, intimidating and a lot of vehicle image via vanity plates at the Late Model Restoration cruise-in.

RARE R

Stating you have a rare R model when referring to your Cobra-R is a huge understatement. Ford managed to only crank out 300 units of the 2000 Mustang Cobra-R model, and seeing one in the wild is unheard of. LMR managed to have four authentic Cobra’s in one spot. While the plates may read rare, this example was amazingly well done.

XLR8N

Some say just seeing the looks of a second-generation lightning can cause your mind to hear the supercharger whine. The truck made history after being featured in “The Fast and The Furious.” The movie ended up churning out a legendary following from all walks of automotive enthusiasts.

BFAST

I can’t tell if this is an order or reminder for me to grab breakfast. The Shelby GT500 is no slouch, though. There is a good chance that this Shelby is prowling for breakfast on highways and local tracks. This beautiful GT500 already ate when we arrived as it was an early to the Cruise-in.

JUSTA3V

Word to the wise: never trust a guy who downplays his own setup. You will only be playing yourself. This 3V-equipped S197 Mustang was rocking some meaty drag radials and had a wicked exhaust note. Something tells me this car is more than just aesthetics.

TRMN8

The word “terminate” means to bring to an end. In Ford lingo the Terminator refers to the 2003-2004 Mustang Cobras. These modular 4.6-liter 4-valve V8s can produce instant torque and carry through the RPM. Lining up against one could result in the termination of your ego before you know it.

BADFOX

At this point it seems all the stock Fox Body Mustangs are gone. The remaining Fox Bodies on the road are far from docile and this one is no different. The polished engine bay showcasing a Vortech YSI with a laundry list of products from Trick Flow. The finishing touch is a set of Strasse wheels.

NTFC

When you founded the largest Fox body club in Texas, you need to make sure to lock the plate in for yourself. Jeremy from North Texas Fox Body Club made sure his plate was attached to this beautiful build. This Fox rocks a 5.8L GT500 motor and is meant for some serious straight-line performance. Jeremy showed up to the Cruise-in with a long line of fellow Fox Body owners.

1ST SVT

This might be a personal flex or have a very low vehicle identification number, In any case having the first of anything is super cool. This car was avoiding sun rays nicely tucked in the garage bays surrounded by other low mileage, low numbered Cobras.

SPDPNY

A plate that reads out “speed pony” is the same plate that isn’t getting you out of that traffic violation. This GT350’s bright red paint isn’t helpful either. However, at least you are honest. This is one fast Mustang and staying below 80 miles per hour is very difficult.

SVT L

It’s always nice to give credit where credit is due. In this case the team at SVT receives praise for a job well done on this sonic blue Lightning. Thankfully, interdepartmental teams like SVT at Ford have produced some phenomenal trucks over the years. These trucks are used for work, performance, and anything else you can imagine.