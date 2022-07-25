“Out of the Box” Whipple Superchargers Blown 2022 Mustang From RTR

When you think about modifying your car, especially with major power adders, a lot of stress can come with that. A common question we hear is “Will it be reliable?” That’s why investing in products from a company with a solid name is so important. Whipple Superchargers is one of those companies.

They’ve now partnered with one of the freshest and most regarded names in the Ford community, RTR. Much like other companies that sell “out of the box” (as I like to call them) modified vehicles, RTR is selling complete cars with all of the aftermarket bells and whistles you could dream up.

Just recently, Whipple announced that their 3.0L GEN 5 Supercharger would be used on RTR’s 2022 Ford Mustang. Apparently, it was a highly requested add-on for the 2022 Mustang – and, rightfully so, as it cranks out 750 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque.

The best part about this, though, is not only are you getting the reliable power Whipple is known for, but you’re getting a complete vehicle package with all the supporting mods to boot.

The 2022 Mustang RTR Spec 3 combines modern, aggressive styling and industry leading, OEM+ quality body parts with tactical performance suspension parts, along with the all-new supercharger kit. Each part has been engineered to improve the overall look, functionality, and performance – all proven by Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and covered by a 3 year/36,000 mile powertrain warranty.

We are excited to announce that we are now building the 2022 Mustang RTR Spec 3 through the Built by RTR program or through our RTR Authorized Dealer network. – RTR Vehicles

To see more about the 2022 Mustang RTR Spec 3, visit www.rtrvehicles.com. For more information on superchargers, visit www.whipplesuperchargers.com.