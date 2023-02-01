Over Your Dead Body, You Might Be Caught In A Mustang Mach-E

When Ford pulled the wraps off its first all-electric vehicle and it wore a Mustang running horse, enthusiasts were instantly polarized. Some were willing to accept the double pivot of a Mustang that was both an SUV and all-electric. Others would have none of it, with many refusing to consider it a true Mustang and others vowing to never be caught dead in one. Well, if you live in Europe or the UK, there is a chance you might one day be caught dead riding around in one because coachbuilder Coleman Milne is creating hearses and limousines based on the Mustang Mach-E.

“We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne,” said Graham Clow, National Sales Director at Coleman Milne, “and we’re proud to welcome the Etive hearse and limousine as the latest additions to our range. The excellent, longstanding relationship that we have with Ford enabled us to model the range on its Mach-E platform. The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet, and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.”

The vehicles can be customized with equipment befitting their intended purpose, and they feature a 75kWh battery said to deliver a 200-mile range and a recharge time, from 10 to 80 percent, of 38 minutes. They also include all the same Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems and SYNC infotainment as the standard Mustang Mach-E.

If you really don’t want to be caught dead in a Mustang Mach-E, and you didn’t see this coming, you might want to amend your will to specify an ICE-powered hearse if you truly want to stick to your word.