Palm Beach Dyno Gets Wild With Whippled 7.3L Godzilla Truck

While the majority of racers have learned that you can never trust a truck at the track or street, it was probably not on the mind of the engineers at Ford’s truck department when building the F-250 or F-350 trucks equipped with the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. After all, the 7.3-liter was slated to be the diesel engine’s gas counterpart that still could provide stout torque numbers paired with massive hauling capabilities. However, leave it to the aftermarket to showcase just how fast these trucks can be with the right power adders. Palm Beach Dyno has determined to make its F-250 truck into quite the sleeper with its newest setup and now showcases just how wild of a ride it is.

Palm Beach Dyno was one of the first to receive the all-new Whipple Gen 5 3.0-liter supercharger and immediately installed it on its 7.3-liter shop truck that was already sporting a head and cam package from Willis Performance. At only 8 psi the setup put down 637 horsepower and 574 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. It was safe to say the Whipple supercharger did its job and could safely make 600 horsepower on a stock setup with only a few more psi. While 637 horsepower would be satisfy most owners, Palm Beach Dyno wanted to step it up and a smaller supercharger pulley was installed.

After a few pulls the truck showed almost 75 horsepower gain at 5,000 rpm. Although the factory camshaft would limit these gains, the Willis Performance camshaft aids in the higher rpm. While we all love to talk about dyno numbers, the true performance can be seen in actual acceleration. The newest combination allows the truck to tick off a 4.30 second 0-60 mph time. Not bad considering this is roughly a 5,700 pound truck!

While Ford made the 7.3-liter engine reliable, Palm Beach Dyno has been making it perform at another level with the help of Whipple Superchargers and Willis Performance. To say this truck must be a wild ride is an understatement and yet another truck to fear lining up next to.