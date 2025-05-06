Paul Calvert’s 1977 Mustang II NHRA Racer Commands ’Attention’

Forget the Top Fuel thunder for a minute – the real soul of National Hot Rod Association drag racing often lives in the sportsman pits. That’s where everyday racers battle it out with all kinds of cool, often unexpected cars. NHRA’s “Attention in the Pits” web series drops you right in the middle of that action, recently catching up with Paul Calvert and his surprising 1977 Ford Mustang II.

This isn’t your typical Mustang race car. Originally bought by Paul’s brother John, this Mustang II packs a simple 302-cubic-inch V8 with a two-barrel carburetor – basically, as Calvert puts it, “Ford put a V8 in a little car.” It might sound mild, but Calvert consistently runs quick, high-13-second passes with it. For him, the appeal is straightforward: “It’s just a lot of fun to drive. I enjoy the car a lot.”

He’s got the handle on it, too, recently running way under his index with a 13.84 on a 14.85 dial-in. But racing always throws curveballs. Calvert ran into trouble right in the pits when a front tire let go unexpectedly. “I heard this big whoosh, and I’m looking around for something…” he recalled, forcing a quick fix before the next round.

The episode also gave a peek at Calvert’s smart pit setup. He showed off his slick, custom-built cart that neatly holds his generator, fuel jug, compressor, charger, and tools. It’s all about making race day easier: “It’s now one-stop. I can go anywhere, take care of the car, and don’t have to come back to the pits if I don’t want to,” he explained.

Calvert also discussed strategy, mentioning his B&M Ratchet shifter and how critical the starting line routine is. “Staging is very critical, and making sure that the brakes are going to hold is critical too,” he noted. It’s cool glimpses like this episode with Paul Calvert that show the passion and wild cars tucked away in the NHRA sportsman ranks. What did you think about Calvert’s budget-friendly Mustang II racer and his efficient pit setup? To see more behind-the-scenes action, check out the NHRA’s YouTube account and other social media pages for future “Attention in the Pits” updates.