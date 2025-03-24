Petersen Automotive Museum Cruise-In To Celebrate Ken Block’s Legacy

If you were a fan of Ken Block – the rally driver, the Hoonigan, the all-around motorsports icon – you don’t want to miss this. The Petersen Automotive Museum, in partnership with the 43 Institute, is throwing the first-ever public celebration of Block’s incredible life and career — and it’s going to be massive.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 43i Cruise-In will be a full-blown tribute, packed with hundreds of unique cars (All makes and models are welcome.), meet-and-greets with people who knew and worked with Ken, and even an exclusive merchandise drop. Brian Scotto, co-founder of Hoonigan, will host a live podcast at the event.

But the real draw for many will be the cars. Petersen already has an extensive Ken Block exhibit, “People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block,” (which runs until October 2025), but for this one-day event, they’re bringing out some extra special vehicles from Block’s collection that aren’t normally on display.

We’re talking about the legendary 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Stunt Junkies jump car, the insane “Turbo Monster” Audi Sport Quattro, and the classic 1978 Ford Escort Mk2 RS. These machines defined Block’s career, and seeing them in person is a rare opportunity.

Tickets range from free (for spectators, with coffee and doughnuts included!) to $69 for those bringing a show car (which includes museum admission for two, posters, and more). General admission is $43 and gets you into the museum and the event, plus a poster. Pink’s Hot Dogs will be on-site, too, if you get hungry.

And if you can’t wait until April 6th, Petersen Automotive Museum is also celebrating National Ken Block Day on April 3, with special giveaways and a tour of the “People’s Champ” exhibit led by Ron Zaras, former Senior Vice President at Hoonigan. Both Ron and Brian will be there for the interviews at the main event on April 6, 2025.

Now’s the perfect time for fans to come together and remember a true legend. Ken Block inspired a generation with his driving, his creativity, and his fearless attitude. The Petersen’s 43i Cruise-In promises a fitting tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the automotive world. You can go to their website for more details.