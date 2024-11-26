PRI Hall Of Fame Debuts At 2024 PRI Show In Indianapolis

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is set to introduce the PRI Hall of Fame—a platform dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and preserving legacies. A complete announcement of the inaugural class of the PRI Hall of Fame will take place in conjunction with the Grand Opening Breakfast live from the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday morning (Dec. 12) at 7:30 a.m., during the 2024 PRI Show held Dec. 12-14 in Indianapolis.

Inductees will be recognized not only for career achievements, but also for their impact on the sport, contributions to innovation and sportsmanship, leadership characteristics, and influence in the racing community, all criteria having been publicly available in transparent selection processes.

“The PRI Hall of Fame not only aims to recognize the individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry but also preserve the history and heritage of racing, inspire future generations of industry leaders, and foster a sense of community within the motorsports world,” said PRI President Michael Good. “We invite the entire racing industry to join us during the Grand Opening Breakfast at the PRI Show to celebrate the inaugural class of the PRI Hall of Fame and their contributions to the industry.”

PRI has created criteria to determine eligibility and select its honorees. Inductees will be ultimately decided by a committee of voters established by PRI. Selected candidates will have exemplified and modeled innovation and positive change within the industry and contributed to its success through individual effort and passion.

Considerations for qualification include:

Their contributions must have extended to the national and/or international level.

The candidate is/was involved with the motorsports industry and/or PRI for at least 10 years (15 years or more preferred).

The candidate has made outstanding contributions toward enhancing the technology, professionalism, dignity and/or general stature, and growth of the motorsports industry and PRI.

The candidate must have conducted themselves with a high degree of integrity both within and outside of the motorsports industry.

Doors to the Grand Opening Breakfast open at 6:30 a.m. in the Indiana Convention Center Sagamore Ballroom, and the program begins at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast is free to all PRI attendees, but guests are advised to arrive early as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The PRI Show attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media.

To register for the 2024 PRI Show, secure hotel reservations, and for more information, visit the PRI website.

