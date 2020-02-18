QA1 Enters New Era With New Website And State-Of-The-Art Facility

Recently, QA1 made a new location for its business as well as a new home on the internet. On the heels of a rebrand with a more modern logo and look, QA1 wanted to reflect the new branding and vision for the company. The Lakeville, Minnesota-based suspension manufacturer has, after eight months of building, relocated to a new facility two miles from its former location. This new facility brings all of QA1’s operations under one roof for two reasons: improving efficiency across the board and encouraging innovation.

QA1 anticipates a bright 2020 thanks to the introduction of new technology, courtesy of this advanced facility, to push the company forward. The long list of this 100,000-square foot facility’s newfound features includes dedicated machining, fabrication, and composites manufacturing cells, an R&D center, complete climate control, and planned space in which to grow.

“We are excited to provide this new facility to everyone at Team QA1. The investment and move show our commitment to our employees, our customers, and our community,” says Melissa Scoles, President of QA1. “We are proud of what we’ve built in Lakeville and are excited to continue making quality American-made products here for years to come. The new facility provides space for more equipment, inventory, and innovation while providing modern workspaces for our team to be more comfortable and efficient.”

In keeping with the physical move, and to better serve its customers, QA1 launched a new-look website. “We celebrated our 25th year recently, so our latest endeavors – new branding, new building, new website – are all physical representations of commitments to the vision for the next 25 years,” says Dave Kass, QA1 Marketing Manager. The new site offers improved navigation, a more prominent Tech Center, and better integration of QA1’s different markets.

For more on QA1’s high-end suspension components, rod ends, and driveshafts, you can visit their website as listed below or visit their new facility at:

9574 217th Street West

Lakeville, MN 55044