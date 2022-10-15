Race-Inspired S650 Body Kit Ready To Gallop Off The Starting Line

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 15, 2022

When Ford revealed the seventh-generation Mustang, the company closed out its presentation with several performance revelations. Not only did the company commit to racing the next-gen S650 Mustang in venues as diverse as NASCAR and NHRA, but several road-racing competitions as well, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. One company took that mission to heart and is bringing that vibe to the streets.

Known for its factory-inspired body upgrades for S550 stallions, 777 Performance has already developed a new GT3 Body Kit for the 2024-plus Mustangs that combines aggressive styling with aerodynamic sensibilities.

Already revved up for the 2024 Mustang, 777 Performance developed this road race-inspired S650 GT3 Body Kit. (Image Credit: 777 Performance)

“This will be our new take on all projects moving forward,” the company announced. “A new culture where homologated racing cars are refashioned for road and track with no compromise on performance. Where splitters are mounted to the chassis and not the bumper. Where aero components are first conceived in aerodynamic analysis. Where we encourage drivers to push the limits of the car and abuse our parts, that’s what they’re meant to do.”

For those who want that Le Mans style on the track or the street, the kit includes an aggressive front fascia, a towering rear wing, vented fenders, a heat extractor hood, pronounced splitters, and more. It looks race-ready and is sure to turn heads on the street.

S650

This aggressive rendering teases the kit, which promises rugged functionality to accompany its head-turning style.

“We are proud to see that Ford has chosen to return to Le Mans with a Mustang rather than the GT, which is an incredible feat on its own,” the company added. “With that being said, while we’re all watching Le Mans next year, you can have a piece of the car sitting in your own driveway. Registered and insured. Welcome to the future of Triple Seven.”

These kits will join the company’s existing Mach 1 and GT500-inspired upgrades for the current crop of Mustangs, and it will be exciting to see what comes next as we get closer to the arrival of the S650.

Article Sources

777 Performance
https://777performance.com/
734-726-0777
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading