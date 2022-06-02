Race Winning Brands, Inc. Acquires Haltech Engine Management Systems

Race Winning Brands (RWB) recently acquired Haltech Engine Management Systems expanding both companies’ reach in the global market. Haltech based in Sydney, Australia, is a leader in electronic engine management systems ranging from mild to wild performance levels. With their emphasis on delivering ECUs, digital displays, and engine harnesses Haltech’s offerings are a natural fit within the RWB stable of high-performance products. This expansion will allow both companies to meet the growing demand for high-performance parts and thus provide the consumer with greater access to the products they need. With products for offroad, racing, and street-driven rides, Haltech has what you need to make the most of your performance machine.

Through this acquisition, RWB will now have greater reach beyond its existing US, Canadian, and European locations. In addition, Haltech can now reach more performance enthusiasts across the globe with greater ease. Haltech’s existing locations will continue to operate and serve their customers as usual. In a press release, Nathan Clark, Chief Operating Officer said, “We are very excited to be part of this high-caliber, high-horsepower family and looking forward to being able to provide customers with complete performance solutions.” From their full-color digital displays to their Inputs and CAN Expansion products, Haltech’s offerings will work seamlessly with a plethora of performance parts from the RWB family (listed below).

Race Winning Brands, Inc.